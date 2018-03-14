All England Championships Live Badminton Score Live Streaming, Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying: Saina faces top seed

All England Championships will begin on Wednesday in Birmingham and Saina Nehwal will be facing a tough opponent. The Indian will be up against top seed Tai Tzu Ying in her first round game and she needs to at the top of her game to advance. While she will be playing early, other Indians will also take court to win the title. In the women’s singles, PV Sindhu will also open her campaign on Wednesday. In the men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth with lead India’s challenge with HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma also competing. Catch Live Badminton Score of All England Championships here. (India’s badminton stars in pursuit of elusive All England Championships crown)
All England Live Streaming TV Channel: All England Open Championships will begin Wednesday and Saina Nehwal will be the first Indian to be on court. All England Championship coverage will begin at 4:30 pm IST on Star Sport 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream of the badminton tournament can be done on Hotstar.com.
UPSET! Massive upset to start the All England Championships. Michelle Li of Canada stuns third seed Ratchanok Intanon 21-15, 14-21, 21-19
Indians in action today on Day 1
Court 1:
Saina vs Tai Tzu Ying
Ponnappa/Sikki vs Matsutomo/Takahashi
Srikanth vs Leverdez
Attri/Reddy vs Ellis/Langridge
Court 2
Jakkampudi/Ram vs Tanaka/Yonemoto
PV Sindhu vs Chochuwong
Praneeth vs Son Wan Ho
Chopra/Reddy vs Seidel/Efler
Prannoy vs Tien Chen Chou
Rankireddy/Shetty vs Hoki/Kobayashi
Canada's Michelle Li wins the opening game 21-15 against Ratchanok Intanon. Staying close in the second game
Saina Nehwal is unseeded for the this tournament and that has clearly not helped her. In her first game of the Championships, the Indian badminton star faces top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan. In a game that could have been a potential fina, it is the first game
Welcome to the coverage of All England Championships! Another top tournament and top Indians are participating in it. Saina Nehwal will open her campaign against top seed Tai Tzu Ying in a tough match. PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy among other Indians are also there