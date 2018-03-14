All England Championships Live Badminton Score Live Streaming, Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying: Saina faces top seed

All England Championships Live Badminton Score, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu lead India challenge. All England Championships Live Badminton Score, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu lead India challenge.

All England Championships will begin on Wednesday in Birmingham and Saina Nehwal will be facing a tough opponent. The Indian will be up against top seed Tai Tzu Ying in her first round game and she needs to at the top of her game to advance. While she will be playing early, other Indians will also take court to win the title. In the women’s singles, PV Sindhu will also open her campaign on Wednesday. In the men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth with lead India’s challenge with HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma also competing. Catch Live Badminton Score of All England Championships here. (India’s badminton stars in pursuit of elusive All England Championships crown)

All England Live Streaming TV Channel: All England Open Championships will begin Wednesday and Saina Nehwal will be the first Indian to be on court. All England Championship coverage will begin at 4:30 pm IST on Star Sport 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream of the badminton tournament can be done on Hotstar.com.

