All England Championships Live Badminton Score Live Streaming, Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying: Saina faces top seed

All England Championships Live Badminton Socre, Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying Live Streaming: Catch Saina Nehwal take on Tai Tzu Ying in her first match of All England Open Championships.

all england live badminton All England Championships Live Badminton Score, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu lead India challenge.

All England Championships will begin on Wednesday in Birmingham and Saina Nehwal will be facing a tough opponent. The Indian will be up against top seed Tai Tzu Ying in her first round game and she needs to at the top of her game to advance. While she will be playing early, other Indians will also take court to win the title. In the women’s singles, PV Sindhu will also open her campaign on Wednesday. In the men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth with lead India’s challenge with HS Prannoy and Sameer Verma also competing. Catch Live Badminton Score of All England Championships here. (India’s badminton stars in pursuit of elusive All England Championships crown)

All England Live Streaming TV Channel: All England Open Championships will begin Wednesday and Saina Nehwal will be the first Indian to be on court. All England Championship coverage will begin at 4:30 pm IST on Star Sport 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream of the badminton tournament can be done on Hotstar.com.

  1. 3:53PM
    14 Mar, 18
    UPSET!

    UPSET! Massive upset to start the All England Championships. Michelle Li of Canada stuns third seed Ratchanok Intanon 21-15, 14-21, 21-19

  2. 3:11PM
    14 Mar, 18
    INDIANS TODAY

    Indians in action today on Day 1

    Court 1:

    Saina vs Tai Tzu Ying

    Ponnappa/Sikki vs Matsutomo/Takahashi

    Srikanth vs Leverdez

    Attri/Reddy vs Ellis/Langridge

    Court 2

    Jakkampudi/Ram vs Tanaka/Yonemoto

    PV Sindhu vs Chochuwong

    Praneeth vs Son Wan Ho

    Chopra/Reddy vs Seidel/Efler

    Prannoy vs Tien Chen Chou

    Rankireddy/Shetty vs Hoki/Kobayashi

  3. 3:06PM
    14 Mar, 18
    Michelle Li wins opening game

    Canada's Michelle Li wins the opening game 21-15 against Ratchanok Intanon. Staying close in the second game 

  4. 2:58PM
    14 Mar, 18
    Saina Nehwal faces top seed

    Saina Nehwal is unseeded for the this tournament and that has clearly not helped her. In her first game of the Championships, the Indian badminton star faces top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan. In a game that could have been a potential fina, it is the first game

  5. 2:43PM
    14 Mar, 18
    All England Live Score: Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying

    Welcome to the coverage of All England Championships! Another top tournament and top Indians are participating in it. Saina Nehwal will open her campaign against top seed Tai Tzu Ying in a tough match. PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy among other Indians are also there

