All England Championships: In pocket talent Tai Tzu, Sindhu faces a stiff challenge in quarterfinals

Sindhu beat Indonesia’s Dinar Ayustine 21-12, 21-4 while Saina Nehwal prevailed 21-18 21-10 over Germany’s Fabienne Deprez in Birmingham on Thursday. File Sindhu beat Indonesia’s Dinar Ayustine 21-12, 21-4 while Saina Nehwal prevailed 21-18 21-10 over Germany’s Fabienne Deprez in Birmingham on Thursday. File

India has celebrated PV Sindhu, the medal winner, these last six months, but Friday might be a good time to start savouring Sindhu – first and foremost a feisty badminton competitor. You’d think it can’t get better than an Olympic medal, but then it does. And the tall 21-year-old goes into Friday on the verge of playing arguably her biggest match since Rio – some would say, even bigger given how much the All England crown means to Indians.

It’s not the finals yet, but World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying has fetched up. She’s throwing the towering star a challenge that is best drooled over while watching every point, and committing winners and netted botches and grazed corner shots to lasting memory, rather than merely hearing about the scores and applauding a compatriot on Facebook later. Sindhu vs Tai Tzu is badminton gourmet, with two clashing styles set to sizzle – it’s nothing less than a Friday blockbuster.

The 5-foot-3 top ranked pocket talent from Chinese Taipei leads Sindhu 5-3 in head-to-head. The last two matches were straight set affairs – Sindhu blitzing Tai Tzu at the Olympics and the latter bamboozling the Indian in the finals at Hong Kong two months later. These are not prolonged, attritional rallies while chess would be a dour way to describe the gazelle like beauty that Tai Tzu brings to her strokes and Sindhu’s sassy smashing strength. It’ll be more a battle of wits, and a test of agile limbs as you marvel at two of world badminton’s finest contemporary practitioners.

“It was an easy match today and I didn’t give her any chances,” Sindhu told BWF after her 21-12, 21-4 pre quarters thrashing of Indonesian Dinar Ayustine, the day’s first match (30 mins) giving her plenty of time to recover for the Friday face-off. “I took the lead from the start and I finished off strongly. I was confident and I played my game. I wasn’t complacent,” she added. There’s no fear of complacency at an All England as Sindhu and coach Gopichand chase the coveted crown, though she had struck her Olympics mind frame, saying, “Just taking it one match at a time. Tomorrow against Tai Tzu Ying, I just have to give my best and play my game. Right now I am doing fine to take on the world number 1.”

Tai Tzu demands preparation from an opponent. She’s like facing a mystery spinner on a turning track, except Sindhu literally bullied her and hollowed out her talent at the Rio Games. Still, several downswings of opponents and her own taming of the consistency beast have ensured Tai Tzu is World No 1 today, and she was in grand touch at the season ending Dubai Super Series finals in December, revelling in her class and grace. But Sindhu digs the All England – it’s what Gopichand famously won in 2001, and it’s no place to get puppeteered by Tai Tzu’s wizardry if she can stick to a plan and help it.

The plan reads pithy, and is commensurately complex to implement. It involves hanging in there, and stampeding through the crucial points with brute force that Sindhu’s towering steep strokes game posesses. “The initial rallies will be very important, and Sindhu should not give away huge leads in the first 10 points,” says former international Arvind Bhat, who reckons Sindhu’s looking good to nick this one. “Points 1 to 3 and then after break (11), if Sindhu can hang in there, and it reaches a 15-all situation, Sindhu will have the edge,” he says.

A brief descriptor of Tai Tzu is that she’s tricky, revels in deception (watch the wrist wizard away) and has forsaken flash since her exit at the Olympics, playing an intelligent game. She’s marvellous to look at when in eloquent flow, but she does love her rhythm and how it dazzles rivals away. “Just don’t allow her to play the strokes she wants to, retrive furiously and pick a couple of her magic strokes,” former women’s champ Aparna Popat, says. Talents like Tai Tzu rely on their confidence and can get rattled when magical spells are hexed. PV Sindhu – her defense improving everyday – is adept at ruining rhythms, and Gopichand with Indonesian Mulyo Handoyo will enjoy plotting on Friday.

The grime of the grit will be left to the other Indian Saina Nehwal who has returned from injury and is in the quarters of the All England again. Nehwal got herself into tangles beating German Fabienne Deprez 21-18, 21-10. “When it’s neck-and-neck, you tend to get a bit nervous. I played ok, not the best, but I’m happy with the result. I know it’s not going to be easy. I’ve had a lot of issues over the last two years with my form and injuries, so I just want to be fit and get good results,” Nehwal told BWF.

For a change, she’s not under pressure. “This is the free-est she will play at the All England, all eyes on Sindhu,” Popat says. Her opponent is Korean Sung Ji Hyun, tall in an agile way. Back with her trusted coach Kim Ji Hyun and playing better since her own meltdown at the Olympics, the Korean will need hard work to break again.

Nehwal’s mini-win in the PBL and her 6-1 head to head give her an advantage, but making the semis will once again demand that the 26-year-old Indian summons all her experience, keeps the shuttle in play and moves Sung Ji around much. “Preferably make her move angular – half straight, half diagonal. Also, Saina needs to tap her out mentally,” Popat says.