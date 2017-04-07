Latest News

Ajay Jayaram bows out of Malaysia Open

By: PTI | Kuching | Published:April 7, 2017 3:58 pm
This was Jayaram's fourth successive loss to Wan Ho.

Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram’s giant-killing run came to an end at the Malaysia Open Super Series after he lost in the quarterfinal to Korea’s Son Wan Ho in Kuching on Friday.

Jayaram went down 18-21 14-21 against fifth seed in a contest that was 37 minutes long. This was Jayaram’s fourth successive loss to Wan Ho. The two had last squared off in 2013 China Open.

The opening game was contested on even keel but at 18-18, Wan Ho broke away to clinch the early advantage. Wan Ho was more dominant in the second game and did not have much trouble in sealing the issue in his favour.

The loss notwithstanding, Jayaram is expected to move up significantly in the international rankings from his current position of 20th. It could even be a career-best jump for the Indian.

