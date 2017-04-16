After Singapore Open Superseries loss, Kidambi Srikanth appluads B Sai Praneeth’s effort

Singapore Open men’s singles champion B Sai Praneeth made a superb comeback against Kidambi Srikanth to win his maiden superseries final. (Source: PTI) Singapore Open men’s singles champion B Sai Praneeth made a superb comeback against Kidambi Srikanth to win his maiden superseries final. (Source: PTI)

After suffering a loss at the Singapore Open Superseries, Kidambi Srikanth took to social media to congratulate his opponent and state that it wasn’t the result that he was hoping for.

“Not the result I wanted but Sai played well to finish off the game. I had a good lead in the 2nd set after winning 1st but couldn’t capitalize on it. Many positives to take from this tournament and will definitely come back strong. Thank you everyone for all your support and wishes.”, Srikanth wrote on instagram.

In what was a historic all-India final at Singapore, it was Sai Praneeth who triumphed against his opponent. History was made with India becoming only the fourth nation to send two men into the title-clash of a BWF super series event. Earlier China, Indonesia and Denmark had done the same.

Srikanth was looking for his third super series title while playing against the 30th-ranked Sai Praneeth, who was playing his first final at this level.

In the beginning it seemed that Srikanth was once more having the edge over his opponent. However, after going down 1-6 in the second game, Praneeth made a sensational comeback to win the second game 21-17. From thereon, Praneeth was all over his opponent. He won the third set 21-12 and thus clinched his maiden superseries title.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd