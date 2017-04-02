‘A true winner all the way,’ Sachin Tendulkar hails PV Sindhu on Indian Open Super Series triumph

Sachin Tendulkar commended PV Sindhu’s winning attitude. (Source: PTI/File) Sachin Tendulkar commended PV Sindhu’s winning attitude. (Source: PTI/File)

PV Sindhu won a lot of hearts when she beat Carolina Marin to clinch the Indian Open Super Series title. It is the first time that she has won the tournament and her second Super Series triumph. With this she also moves to no.2 in the BWF Women’s singles rankings.

She received a lot of plaudits from multiple quarters after her victory. This included India’s cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The Master Blaster praised Sindhu’s attitude throughout the match. “Champion moves & a warrior instinct! A true winner all the way. @Pvsindhu1, take a bow,” he said.

It is the second consecutive time that Sindhu has defeated Marin in a major tournament since their summit clash in the Rio Olympics 2016. Sindhu had to settle for silver after being defeated by Marin then. She has since beaten the Spaniard in the Dubai World Superseries but went on to lose in the final against South Korea’s Sung ji Hyun.

Carolina Marin had won the first point of the match but Sindhu came back strong to win the first set 21-19. She then kept up the momentum backed by a boisterous crowd at New Delhi’s Siri Fort and won the second set 21-16. It was an evenly matched contest and both players showed their class throughout the game.

