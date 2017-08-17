Lakshya Sen clinches Bulgaria Open International Series

Lakshya Sen had also played the final of Senior National Championship in February. (Source: Twitter) Lakshya Sen had also played the final of Senior National Championship in February. (Source: Twitter)

India’s 16-year-old Lakshya Sen won the Bulgaria Open International Series title on Wednesday. He defeated Croatia’s Zvonimir Durkinjak in the men’s singles final in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Lakshya clinched a three-game win against second ranked Zvonimir 18-21, 21-12, 21-17, as the match lasted for 57-minutes. In the semifinals, he thrashed Sri Lanka’s Dinuka Karunaratna 21-19, 21-14 in straight games on Tuesday.

Sen, who is also the ranked number one in World Juniors, had also played the final of Senior National Championship in February and a few days back he was also trained by the former All England champion Peter Gade. Gade is currently coaching the French national team.

On Lakshya’s remarkable achievement, his coach Vimal Kumar said, “It is a creditable achievement for Lakshya. He is still a junior but he has been able to win tournaments and that is a good sign. We had sent five players on a 10-day training trip with the French national team. He trained under the great Peter Gade and it has benefitted him.”

He added, “He had a good tournament. He beat the top seed Sam Parsons in the first round. He won the junior National and also was finalist at Senior Nationals this year and it gave him a lot of confidence to beat top players like HS Prannoy. So I feel if groomed properly, he does have a great future.”

On being asked about Lakshya’s upcoming tournaments, Vimal said, “He is concentrating on his strength. We have former national champion Sayali Gokhale attached to him and she travels with him. In two months time, he will be playing Vietnam Grand Prix and then it would be a junior World championship.”

In 2016, Lakshya had clinched the India International Series and also a bronze at the CPB Badminton and Sports Science Training Center in Thailand.

