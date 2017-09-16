Amritsar’s Abhishek to lead Punjab U-19 side

Abhishek Sharma with the DP Azad U-19 trophy at IS Bindra PCA Stadium. (Express Photo) Abhishek Sharma with the DP Azad U-19 trophy at IS Bindra PCA Stadium. (Express Photo)

Amritsar lad Abhishek Sharma will captain the Punjab U-19 team, which will take part in the 5th Late JY Lele All India Invitational One-Day Tournament to be played at Baroda, Gujarat from today. Sharma, who was the captain of the India U-19 ODI team, also captained the Amritsar team to the title win in the Inter-District U-19 One-Day Tournament for DP Azad Trophy earlier this week.

The Punjab U-19 team will be coached by Munish Bali while Lakhbir Singh and Ram Babu Shaw will be the trainer and physiotherapist respectively of the Punjab team. Punjab have been drawn in Group C and will face Gujarat in their opening match today before facing Himachal Pradesh on September 17 and Chattisgarh on September 19.

The knock-out stage will start from September 21 and the final will be played on September 23. The members of the Punajb U-19 squad are : Abhishek Sharma (Captain), Prabhsimran Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Arjun Verma, Jagmeet Singh Bhullar, Abhishek Sharma, Navpreet Singh Chechi, Dipin Chitkara, Rahul Kashyap, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Rohit Kumar, Prerit Dutta, Prince Balwant Rai, Salil Arora, Harit Sachar, Sumit Sharma.

Earlier in the week, an all-round show by captain Abhishek Sharma (30 and 2 for 45) helped Amritsar to a 28-run win over Chandigarh and win the title in the Punjab Inter-District Cricket Tournament for U-19 CP Azad Trophy played at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali. Batting first, Amritsar posted a total of 2-1 runs in 45.3 overs. Rahul Kashyap was the top scorer for the Amritsar team as he played a knock of 56 runs while Salil Arora contributed 45 runs.

Abhishek Sharma played an important knock of 30 runs. For Chandigarh, Arshdeep Singh claimed four wickets for 35 runs while Mandeep Singh grabbed three wickets for 50 runs. Chasing the target, Chandigarh were bundled out for a total of 173 runs in 45.4 overs. Arjun Azad played a valiant knock of 44 runs while Ayush Sikka contributed 27 runs. Yuvraj Chaudhary remained unbeaten on 23 runs.

For Amritsar, Sumir Sharma claimed three wickets for 19 runs while skipper Abhishek Sharma grabbed two wickets for 45 runs. Kunwar Pathak claimed two wickets for 22 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App