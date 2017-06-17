After Centre’s nod, IOA preparing bid for 2032 Games

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is preparing a bid to host the 2032 Olympic Games after receiving the green signal from the government, the body’s president N. Ramachandran has claimed. Ramachandran said the government has ‘agreed to consider the possibility of India bidding for the 2032 Olympics’. “It (the process) is at a very preliminary stage. We need to get all the approvals,” Ramachandran was quoted as saying by the PTI on Friday.

Last month, sports minister Vijay Goel met Ramachandran in Delhi where they discussed the prospect of India hosting major sporting events.

It was decided that India would bid for the 2030 Asian Games, a decision that was welcomed by the Olympic Council of Asia as well. The possibility of hosting the 2032 Olympics was discussed during the same meeting.

India were also considering a bid for the 2024 Olympics. However, IOC president Thomas Bach dismissed it as mere ‘speculation’ and said it was ‘too early for India to successfully host the Games.’ Paris and Los Angeles are set to be awarded the 2024 and 2028 Games, which means the earliest edition for which India can bid is 2032.

Both Goel and Ramachandran did not speculate about the host city, although it is believed Delhi is being considered for the 2030 Asian Games.

The bidding process for the 2032 Games will be opened only after two or three years, with a final decision not before 2025 as per standard International Olympic Committee procedures.

Goel said bidding for the Games is the IOA’s prerogative but the government will ‘look into the proposal’ after they submit it. “The IOA has to submit a concrete proposal. Once they do that, we will look into it,” Goel told The Indian Express. “It has to be a detailed proposal, explaining the legacy programme and various other aspects.” Ramachandran claimed budget will not be a hindrance for them to bid for the Games. Tokyo is expected to spend approximately $17 billion to host the 2020 Olympics. Los Angeles and Paris have quoted a budget that’s half of that.

“The bid process will take at least anywhere between six to eight years. It can be done easily. If you look at today’s cost, it roughly comes to about $12 billion, out of which roughly 50 per cent you get by way of revenue and funding from the IOC,” Ramachandran said.

“The balance, for a country of India’s size, it is not great money. (Roughly) six billion over eight years shouldn’t be difficult.” Ramachandran said bidding for the mega-event would involve an elaborate process.

“IOA has to make a proposal and give it to the government. That has to be agreed to by the government. Then the government has to give a sovereign guarantee. Not only from the incumbent government but also from the Leader of the Opposition,” he explained.

“And, the Chief Minister of the State in which the chosen city is located apart from the leader of the opposition have to say yes,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App