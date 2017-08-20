Only in Express
5th Sudesh Shelar Memorial Trophy: Saloni, Siddhi topple seeds, enter round 3

The tournament has been organised by the Deccan Gymkhana under the auspices of Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association and Pune District Table Tennis Association and was being played at Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Krida Sankul, Mhalunge Balewadi, Boxing Hall.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published:August 20, 2017 4:49 am
Eesha Joshi in action during her second round match.
Saloni Shah of Pune upset seventh seed Revati Mahajan of Thane 11/9, 11/9, 11/7 and Siddhi Kolekar of Mumbai suburban district defeated eighth seed Kadambari Bhandarkar of Nagpur 6/11, 11/8, 6/11, 11/9, 11/5 to enter the third round of the youth girls under 21 singles at the 5th edition of ‘Sudesh Shelar Memorial Trophy state ranking table tennis tournament.

In the same event, Mumbai’s Hiya Doshi upset 16th seed Ujwala Gaikwad of Pune 11/8, 12/10, 11/9 to move into the third round. Eesha Joshi too moved to the next round after defeating Dyuti Patki12/10, 11/9, 11/9.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by Milind Marathe, director of Marathe Jewellers, Prasad Salunke, Ashish Shelar of Motilal Oswal, N Divakar of HPCL, Rajesh Shelar, tournament director, Jatin Mali, director of Aims FinPro, Kapil Gandhi, MD of Sigma One Landmarks, Vikram Gurjar, business head of Variant Network Production, Ajay Gupte, secretary general of Deccan Gymkhana and Kedar Dixit of Deccan Gymkhana.

