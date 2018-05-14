Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa

The Indian passport is powerful enough to grant you entry into several countries without a visa! Some of these are mentioned here

Securing a visa can be a highly stressful activity. Different nations have different rules, various criteria for allowing entry to an ‘alien’. According to the Passport Index’s ‘Global Passport Power Rank’, 2017, India is ranked at the 75th position out of 193 UN member countries and 6 territories. It means that the Indian passport is powerful enough to grant you entry into several countries without a visa! Some of these are mentioned below.

Fiji

The mesmerizing island nation (around 332 islands, maybe more) is known to serve some of the best delicacies in the South Pacific. One of the happiest countries in the world, Fiji will welcome you with open arms into a multitude of blues and greens. Also, Indians and Indo-Fijians constitute about 40% of the total population.

Hong Kong

One view of the city’s skyscrapers, and you’ll know why they call Hong Kong awesome. With one of the most sophisticated public transport networks in the world, the futuristic city is a shopper’s paradise as well. Not to forget, Disneyland!

Jamaica

The irresistibly beautiful island in the Caribbean can be your escape from smog-laden Indian skies. It has a unique culture, miles of breathtaking beaches, and captivating reggae music all around.

Ecuador

Surrounded by the beautiful Pacific ocean, Ecuador boasts of some serious biodiversity. If you are an adventure lover, there are a host of adventure sports for you.

Macau

Casinos, fine dining, and an amalgamation of cultures are what Macau offers you. You can get the best of both worlds as on one hand, Macau is a great destination for shopaholics and party animals, and on the other, it has a rich, 400-year-old cultural heritage to explore.

Serbia

Expansive natural beauty and passionate, hospitable people. Serbia is the quintessential east-meets-west nation where you can experience a terrific nightlife and peaceful monasteries. It is also one of the most affordable countries in Europe.

Mauritius

Mark Twain once said: “Mauritius was made first, and then heaven, and that heaven was copied after Mauritius.” You should visit Mauritius for its delectable cuisine (where French, Indian, African and Asian kitchens come together), island hopping, adventure sports, and majestic lions. Plan a visit during Mahashivratri, to experience the largest Hindu festival outside India.

Some other countries that you can visit without a visa from India are: Trinidad and Tobago, Cook Islands, Nepal, Bhutan, Haiti, Kish Island, and Micronesia.

So book your tickets, grab your passport and travel away!

Visa? Who needs that!