Thinking of travelling abroad? Here are four exotic places where Indian currency is king

From Indonesia to Costa Rica, there are four exotic places in the world where Indian currency has a better exchange rate and you can have more fun by spending less. So go ahead and enjoy your perfect holiday destination this summer.

Seeing your friends’ foreign holiday pictures on your timeline, do you feel a little low sometimes, wondering when you can take a trip aboard? Of course, it’s not just about time but also the expense that often forces us to curtail the plans of a foreign trip in some exotic location. But what if you could have a budget trip in some international destination?

Then there is a good news for budget travellers. There are four exotic places in the world where Indian currency has a better exchange rate and you can have more fun by spending less! Yes, from Indonesia to Costa Rica, these places could be your perfect holiday destination this summer to beat the heat.

According to a report by the Skyscanner, a leading global travel search company — Costa Rica, Zimbabwe, Indonesia and Sri Lanka are the four countries where Indian tourists can get more bang for their buck.

INDONESIA

Leading the list is Indonesia where Indians would feel quite rich as one Indian Rupee usually fares over 200 in Indonesian currency. The world’s largest island country has amazing diversity in its topography with picturesque azure waters and world’s most active volcano. It is a perfect place for nature lovers. Bali, Mount Bromo, Lake Toba, and Baliem valley are some of the places that are not be missed.

How currency fares: 1 INR = 203.62 Indonesian Rupiah*

Cheapest time to book tickets: November

COSTA RICA

The magnificent beaches of Costa Rica is a perfect escape for travellers who love underwater adventures. From snorkelling, surfing, canopy, kayaking, Jet Skiing or even rafting, it is perfect for any aquatic games.

How currency fares: 1 INR = 8.39 Costa Rican Colón*

Cheapest time to book tickets: November

ZIMBABWE

And if you are the one that prefers wildlife photography and wants to explore the forests and natural parks, Zimbabwe is the best place for you. From renowned wildlife parks which are home to African lions and elephants to heritage archaeological sites such as The Great Zimbabwe Ruins and Mutare Town, the country offers many exciting options. With mesmerising Victoria falls, world’s largest curtain of water, this is place should be on one’s bucket list.

How currency fares: 1 INR = 5.53 Zimbabwean Dollars*

Cheapest time to book tickets: February

SRI LANKA

And last but not the least, our neighbouring nation — Sri Lanka. The island nation with lush green tea gardens and alluring beaches is a major attraction for any globetrotters. Its famous ancient Buddhist ruins, including the 5th-century citadel Sigiriya and the city of Anuradhapura, is a beautiful destination for wandering souls looking for tranquillity. With proximity and common roots, this can surely be your 2017’s country to visit.

How currency fares: 1 INR = 2.32 Sri Lankan Rupee*

Cheapest time to book tickets: May and June

