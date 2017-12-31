2017: The manmade and natural disasters that we can’t forget

Riots that erupted in the aftermath of the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (left) and Gujarat submerged in severe floods that led to death of hundreds (right) Riots that erupted in the aftermath of the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (left) and Gujarat submerged in severe floods that led to death of hundreds (right)

It is that time of the year yet again when we look back at the achievements and failures of the last twelve months. Like most other years, 2017 was also a year full of moments of pride and those of despair, stories of strength and those that exposed our vulnerability. Yet as we reflect upon the instances of glory and defeat on the last day of the year, it would be useful to remind ourselves of all the lives lost in the past year — some a result of nature’s wrath and some a product of manmade calamities. There were lessons to be learned, mistakes to be avoided in each one of these moments that resulted in the death of several and injured several more. Be it the floods that took place in Gujarat, the North-East, and Mumbai which claimed the lives of hundreds, or the sheer negligence of the Gorakhpur hospital authorities that led to several children losing their lives, the terror attack on Amarnath yatra pilgrims or the Cyclone Ockhi that exposed the vulnerability of man in front of nature’s doing, each one of these moments should be a reminder to step on to 2018 with caution and bravery.

