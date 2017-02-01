Union Budget 2017: Here is a brief history of the Indian budget

Union Minister for Finance Arun Jaitley with the officials of his ministry arrives to take part in the Halwa Ceremony to mark the beginning of printing of budgetary documents, in New Delhi on Thursday (PTI Photo) Union Minister for Finance Arun Jaitley with the officials of his ministry arrives to take part in the Halwa Ceremony to mark the beginning of printing of budgetary documents, in New Delhi on Thursday (PTI Photo)

The Union Budget of 2017 is all set to be presented soon. Budget 2017 sets itself apart from few age-old traditions. First, it is departing from the colonial era convention of presenting the Budget at the end of February. Second, this is also the first time in the history of Independent India when the union and railway budget would be presented together. Other expected changes are related to taxes and welfare measures.

As Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents his fourth Union Budget, here is a brief historical outline of the Budget of India.

The first budget of India was present when still under colonial rule. The then Finance Minister of India, James Wilson, presented the budget on April 7, 1860.

The first budget of Independent India was presented on November 26, 1947. Presented by Finance Minister, Sir RK Shanmukham Chetty, the economic planning for the newly freed country had to be made in the backdrop of the Partition riots. The finances at that moment were planned for the next seven and half months before the next budget could be implemented on April 1, 19478. In the 1947 budget, it was agreed that the same currency would be shared by India and Pakistan as managed by the Reserve Bank till the end of September 1948.

Once Chetty resigned, the portfolio of finance ministry was taken over by K C Neogy. However, he resigned after just 35 days in office. He was succeeded by John Mathai who presented the 1949-50 and 1950-51 budgets. It was Mathai who announced the making of a Planning Commission. Mathai’s presentation of 1949-50 was the first time that a financial planning was being delivered for a united India, taking into account the economy of all the princely states.

A big moment in India’s economic history was the time when the P.V. Narasimha Rao-led government, under the finance ministry of Manmohan Singh, opened up the economy encouraging foreign investments and reducing import duties. Under Manmohan Singh the economy of India saw several new concepts and initiatives. The Rupee was made convertible in current account and the concept of service tax was first introduced.

In 2016, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the second annual budget of the Narendra Modi-led government. A unique feature of Budget was the extensive use of social media to interact with the public and get their opinions on what changes could be made in the year’s financial planning.

