Prostitution, revolution, defiance and strength: Tracing the colourful symbolism of lipstick

Lipstick Under My Burkha is magnificently steeped in the deep-rooted, evocative symbolism of the most evergreen cosmetic in the world. Lipstick Under My Burkha is magnificently steeped in the deep-rooted, evocative symbolism of the most evergreen cosmetic in the world.

Top News Taxing Body Parts

Taxing Body Parts Has SC already given tacit approval for Aadhar?

Has SC already given tacit approval for Aadhar? Jobs, facts and fiction “I never leave home without my Swiss Army knife and a tube of lipstick. As far as I am concerned those are the only two weapons a woman needs.” – Viene (cited in ‘Read My Lips: A Cultural History of the Lipstick’)

‘Unruly’, brave women, lipstick and revolution have some history of being clubbed together. Wearing lipstick for women, like make-up as a whole, has long carried a versatile function of self-declaration — whether it be their status as adults, youthful spirit, sexual allure, political beliefs or, significantly, the right to self-definition. Even Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha, starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aahna Kumra and Plabita Borthakur, recognises and is magnificently steeped in the evocative symbolism of the most evergreen cosmetic in the world. The four women characters negotiating their right to self-definition, while taking risks and charting unknown territory is right on money of the lipstick’s deep-running associations.

This history of lipstick symbolism has had in its coffers everything from connotations of prostitution, witchcraft, sexuality, women’s defiance and strength. And we are probably better off for it. These varied meanings show why lipstick has stood out since the days of ancient civilizations, with intermittent but intense periods of celebration as well as forbidding controversy.

Lip colour: As old as time

Lipstick’s appropriately colourful history is known at least from the earliest known civilisations. Queen Schub-ad of ancient Ur (one of the four ancient civilisations of Mesopotamia), Circa 3,500 B.C., this queen used lip colorant made with a base of white lead and crushed red gems. From there, it went to the neighbouring Assyrians and the Egyptians. According to Madeline Marsh, the author of Compacts and Cosmetics, the earliest description of lipstick known to her is an ancient Egyptian papyrus, the contemporary equivalent of an erotic, girly magazine in which a naked lady calmly sat on a giant phallus, painting her lips. Women of the Indus Valley Civilisation are also known to have painted their lips. Cleopatra is known to have made her own red lip paint from crushed Carmine beetles and ants.

During the early Greek empire, painted lips had a strong connotation that a wearer was a prostitute. It was forbidden by law — the first lipstick regulation — for prostitutes to not wear their designated lip paint, lest they be mistaken as ladies. During the Middle Ages in Europe, religious criticism of the lipstick took widespread hold. For instance, in England, the Church declared that ‘a woman who wore make-up’ was ‘an incarnation of Satan’ because such alteration of her given face challenged ‘God and his workmanship’. During the Renaissance period, lipstick’s paradoxical standing was established as an item popular and shunned at once, when the aristocrats wore it to signify class, and the courtesans too — falling outside the social hierarchy — wore it with abandon.

Lipstick in the 20th century

More than any other meaning, Marsh believes that red lipstick has long been symbolic of women’s strength. In the early 1900s, red lipstick was for bold, ‘new’ women only. One of the early, modern manifestations of lipstick was in 1912 in New York when the suffragettes — the American women fighting for their right to vote — took to the streets and as part of their show of defiance, they all wore bright red lipstick. In a couple of decades, the cosmetic had gone mainstream. Till date, though, lipstick retains some of that initial flavour of revolution.

According to Debra Merskin, media studies professor at University of Oregon, lipstick sales in the US have always shared an inverse relationship with economic downturns and calamities. In other words, during periods of hardships, women buy more lipstick — a noted fact during the Great Depression as well as in the aftermath of 9/11 in 2001. It is also the most shoplifted cosmetic.

Elizabeth Arden introduced the ‘Victory Red’ shade in 1941 Elizabeth Arden introduced the ‘Victory Red’ shade in 1941

When the World War II broke out, women in Britain and later in the US were encouraged and applauded for wearing bright red lips to boost the morale of the country and the soldiers. It became a symbol of resilient femininity in face of danger. Additionally, Adolf Hitler detested lipstick — it was un-Aryan in his opinion, which in his opinion was a ‘pure, unscrubbed face’. He did not allow women around him to wear it, since he claimed it was made up of ‘animal fat from the sewers’. All the more reason for England at war to promote and encourage women to wear lipsticks as almost a patriotic duty. Even nurses and red cross volunteer women wore lipstick during this time as standard protocol. Fittingly, at the time they were marketed with names like ‘Fighting red’, ‘Patriot red’ and ‘Grenadier red’. In the US, Elizabeth Arden was commissioned by the Marine Corps to create shades like ‘Victory Red’ and ‘Montezuma Red’ in the 1940s to encourage girls to wear red and feel proud. These fiery shades were literally part of putting on a brave face and came to associated with patriotism.

Lipstick as patriotic duty in Britain during World War II. Lipstick as patriotic duty in Britain during World War II.

‘Rosie the riveter’, the American cultural icon of World War II, represented the women who worked in shipyards and factories, while the men were fighting the war. A butch-style woman with prize-winning biceps, Rosie notably also wears red nail varnish and red lipstick.

American Cultural Icon on World War II, Rosie the riveter, wears red lipstick. Source: Wikimedia Commons American Cultural Icon on World War II, Rosie the riveter, wears red lipstick. Source: Wikimedia Commons

In Lipstick Under My Burkha, Pathak’s character reads an erotica called ‘Lipstick Waale Sapne’ with a central character, ‘Rosie,’ to rethink desire and sexuality. According to Marsh, “[wearing lipstick] really comes down to how you feel about yourself, and that makes you attractive”. Or strong, defiant and courageous, in other cases.

[Konkona Sen Sharma in a still from Lipstick Under My Burkha]. According to Marsh, “[wearing lipstick] really comes down to how you feel about yourself, and that makes you attractive”. Or strong, defiant and courageous, in other cases.Meanings are created by precedent and Lipstick has a rich lore. It is about the power of presenting yourself in a strong manner and benefiting from it in your mind.

For all the latest Research News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd