Legal Weekly: Play and sing Vande Mataram in schools and Guidelines issued to prevent S.498A of IPC & more

Madras High Court recently put a mandate on all educational institutions to play and sing Vande Mataram at least once a week. Madras High Court recently put a mandate on all educational institutions to play and sing Vande Mataram at least once a week.

Play and sing Vande Mataram in all schools and colleges once a week: Madras HC

The Madras High Court was hearing a plea by K. Veeramani, who had filed a petition on losing the opportunity of becoming a teacher. One of the questions asked in the examination was in which language was Vande Mataram written. The petitioner answered correctly but the answer key stated differently.

Therefore the petitioner appealed to the Madras High Court and the Tamil Nadu government accepted the petitioner’s answer. But the court issued certain directions in the light of patriotism. The court made it a mandate to sing and play Vande Mataram in all educational institutions at least once a week and in government offices and private companies at least once a month. The court further directed the government to upload translated copies of Vande Mataram in Tamil and English to be uploaded on government websites and social media.

Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) not mandatory: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stated that under the guidelines issued by National Council for Teacher’s Education (NCTE) for qualification, Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) is not mandatory. Shiksha Mitra challenged the order of the Allahabad High Court which quashed the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education (Teachers) Service (16th Amendment) Rules, 2012. The Allahabad high court had stated that the 2012 Rules were in conflict with the NCTE notification, over which the apex court held that the state government rules of 2012 were not in conflict with the NCTE notification of February 11, 2011.

Due to this decision, over one lakh teachers cannot be removed who had been appointed under the state’s amended guidelines. “We have been informed that 66,655 teachers have already been appointed in pursuance of the interim orders of this court. Having regard to the entirety of circumstances, we are not inclined to disturb the same…”

In 2011, the NCTE issued guidelines for recruitment of teachers which depended on the marks scored in the TET.



SC issued guidelines to prevent misuse of Section 498A of IPC

Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code deals with cruelty by husbands on wives and states punishment for the same. While hearing a dowry matter, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued guidelines to prevent misuse of the Section 498A IPC and directed the states to constitute one or more Family Welfare Committees in every district by the District Legal Services Authorities. Complaints under Section 498A received by the police or the Magistrate shall be looked into by such committees and no arrest will be made unless the committee report is received by the police. In case of a bail application, the committee shall look into it on the same day as far as possible. The court also made it easier for people residing abroad and directed that no passports shall be impounded or issuance of Red Corner Notice should not be a routine.

10-year-old rape victim denied plea for abortion: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an abortion plea of a 10-year-old rape victim carrying a 32-weeks-old foetus. This decision came when a medical report drawn out by the Medical Board, constituted by the apex court, concluded negative results for the 10-year-old in case of a termination of the pregnancy.

“The exercise is to ascertain the health of the girl concerned and the foetus and and to ascertain if the pregnancy can be continued for a full term”, the order had said.

Pakistan Supreme Court disqualifies PM Nawaz Sharif: Panama Papers

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif disqualified after the Pakistan Supreme Court laid down its verdict in the Panama Papers case. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif disqualified after the Pakistan Supreme Court laid down its verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Nawaz Sharif stepped down from his office as the Prime Minister of Pakistan after the Pakistan Supreme Court gave its verdict on the Panamagate scandal and disqualified Sharif. Hearing the matter for four consecutive days, the Supreme Court had reserved its order on July 21.

The documents collected by the JIT have been directed to send to the accountability court within six weeks. The Supreme Court has further directed the accountability court to deliver the judgment within 30 days.

The Sharifs were accused of money laundering while maintaining his office as the prime minister and for holding four offshore properties in London. The offshore companies were owned by Sharif’s children, two sons and a daughter.

For all the latest Research News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd