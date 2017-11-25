Legal Weekly: Courts orders ‘Barbie’ to be removed from song; top judgments of the week

A notice was sent to the makers of the upcoming movie Tera Intezaar by the Delhi High Court for using the word ‘Barbie’ in their song. A notice was sent to the makers of the upcoming movie Tera Intezaar by the Delhi High Court for using the word ‘Barbie’ in their song.

Kerala High Court: “Politics have become criminals’ paradise”

The Kerala High Court rejected the bail of a Odisha-based politician charged with murder and stated that the politician along with the co-accused had a motive to kill.

The petitioner and the co-accused barged into the house of the victim and his brother, while they were having dinner. They physically assaulted the victim along with his brother and attacked them with sword and other deadly weapons.

The court therefore observed, “Politics have become criminals’ paradise. Criminals have built up their nest in politics by virtue of money and muscle power. They can go to any extent and commit any crime leaving political ideology far behind. Such politicians should be changed like diapers which would be a healthy state of affairs for all concerned.”

Delhi High Court: “Barbie is seeking in India what has been denied to it in the Court of its origin”

A notice was sent to the makers of the upcoming movie Tera Intezaar by the Delhi High Court for using the word ‘Barbie’ in their song.

The plaintiffs Mattle Inc. filed a plaint against the makers of the movie for using the name ‘Barbie’ in their song titled ‘Barbie girl’ without obtaining any authorisation. The plaintiffs argued that the song in the movie is suggestive of an adult woman who is sexually attractive and enticing.

The plaintiffs made their case stating that “BARBIE” reflects an aspirational figure on which the consumers project to their dreams and aspirations; girls across the globe identify the Barbie as a role model; Barbie connotes a friend and confidante to an entire generation of girls.”

Hearing the plaintiff, the court quoted the lyrics of the song titled ‘I’m a Barbie Girl’ by Aqua band and observed, “The newspapers and the stories on the electronic news media in the country are today widely broadcasting the demand by one section of the society for a ban to another film. The petitions filed in the Supreme Court in this regard have not met with any success and have been disposed of as premature owing to the CBFC having not granted certificate to the film as yet. I am of the opinion that grant of any order (ex parte) as sought is likely to send a wrong signal to the public at large.”

Nevertheless, the court issued a notice to the defendants to remove the name Barbie from the song.

Bombay High Court: Bail rejected to man who raped 16-year-old daughter

The Bombay High Court refused to grant bail to father who sexually assaulted and raped his daughter for almost five years. The minor girl had confessed about her father’s acts to her teacher, tutor and headmaster of her school. FIR was lodged with the intervention of an NGO.

