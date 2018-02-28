Italian elections 2018: Here is everything you need to know

Italian Parliament Building (Source: Flickr/ Marco Verch) Italian Parliament Building (Source: Flickr/ Marco Verch)

The upsurge of right wing ideological movements in Europe is up for a key test on March 4 as Italy goes to polls after a particularly volatile ending of its previous electoral term. Immigration crisis, a mounting public debt and a stagnant economy and job market are some of the crucial influencers of the election season. Italy, like its neighbouring countries, has seen a recent rise in popularity of right wing political parties. However, while in France and Germany the rise in popularity of the right wing did not translate to its electoral victory, poll predictions show that Italy could be a game changer in this regard.

The appeal of right wing populism in Italy has been a persistent feature for more than 16 years now. While the previous coalition government in the country was formed by the left leaning Democratic Party, electoral results revealed that populist parties had gained over 50 per cent of the vote. In the recent past, far right parties in Italy have been winning local elections, making its immediate appeal among the general public of the country a lot more palpable. Further, with a change in the electoral procedure brought about just a year back, and developments made by the immigration crisis in the Republic, the upcoming elections are believed to be rather crucial for not just Italy, but also the European Union and the countries surrounding it.

Italy’s Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi talks during a political rally in Naples. (Reuters) Italy’s Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi talks during a political rally in Naples. (Reuters)

Who are the main contenders in the upcoming elections?

As per predictions, the most popular party in the electoral front at the moment is the Five Star movement (M5S) which is variously described to be anti-establishment, Eurosceptic and populist. There is the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) that ruled the coalition government in Italy from 2013-18. It is headed by former prime minister Matteo Renzi and is predicted to be the second most preferred party in the elections. A few months back, several members of the PD broke away from the party due to disagreement over labour and pension reforms. They formed the further left leaning Liberi e Ugali (Free and Equal) who wish to replace the current job reforms with a more leftist policy. Poll predictions have assigned to them 5 to 6 per cent of the vote. The PD is supported by the liberal and pro-Europe party, Europa that is believed to have a stronghold among the youth and educated sections of the Italian population.

Silvio Berlusconi is believed to make a comeback as he backs the Forza Italia. However, he is forbidden from running in the elections due to a 2014 tax fraud conviction. (Reuters) Silvio Berlusconi is believed to make a comeback as he backs the Forza Italia. However, he is forbidden from running in the elections due to a 2014 tax fraud conviction. (Reuters)

The controversial former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is believed to make a comeback as he backs the Forza Italia. However, he is forbidden from running in the elections due to a 2014 tax fraud conviction. The party is known to hold a centre-right ideology and is popular among the elderly voters of the South. At present, the party is expected to poll 15 per cent votes. At the other end of the political spectrum is the Eurosceptic Northern League which has shown a significant rise in popularity from 2013 to now, through its rhetoric on anti-globalisation and anti-immigration. The other right wing party is the Brothers of Italy, led by Giorgia Meloni. It is allied with the Forza Italia and the Northern League.

5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio speaks during an electoral rally in Caserta. (Reuters) 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio speaks during an electoral rally in Caserta. (Reuters)

What is the process of elections?

Voters will elect 630 members for the Chamber of Deputies which is equivalent to the Lok Sabha in the Indian context. On the other hand they will elect 315 members to the Senate of the Republic that is equal to the Rajya Sabha. In 2017, the Italian Parliament voted to form a new electoral law called the Rosatellum which acts as a mixed system of voting. Accordingly, 36 per cent of the seats is allocated according to the system of ‘first past the post’ voting, wherein the candidate with the largest number of votes wins. Sixty-four percent of the seats on the other hand is allocated using a proportional method which sees a list of candidates chosen by party members who get more votes.

The new voting method was introduced by the Northern League and its government but was opposed by the Five Star Movement and a few Left leaning parties. It is believed that the new system makes it increasingly difficult for any one party to form a sweeping majority in the Parliament.

What are the key issues influencing the elections?

In the recent past, HSBC had referred to Italy as the ‘problem child’ of Europe.

To start with, Italy is reported to have received close to 119,000 immigrants by sea the previous year, making the issue of immigration a key player in the electoral politics this year. While the right leaning parties has been capitalising on the negative impact of immigration, the fact that a large number of immigrants have been working in the factories of the North, without whom they would have long closed down, is largely ignored. Further, the incident involving the shooting of six African immigrants by Luca Traini earlier in February has further catapulted immigration as the top-most agenda this year.

Italy is reported to have received close to 119,000 immigrants by sea the previous year, making the issue of immigration a key player in the electoral politics this year. (AP Photo) Italy is reported to have received close to 119,000 immigrants by sea the previous year, making the issue of immigration a key player in the electoral politics this year. (AP Photo)

But the migrants are certainly impacting the job market. At present, unemployment rates in the country stands at 10.8 percent as against the European Union’s 7.3 percent.

Further, the country is noted to have the second-highest debt load in Europe, after Greece, with outstanding loans amounting to 135 per cent of its GDP. The sloth in the Italian economy is believed to translate in a pervasive mistrust of the people in the country’s politicians, which has translated into a rather indecisive electoral base.

For all the latest Research News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd