Take quiz: How well do you know B R Ambedkar

Popularly known as Baba Saheb, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar remains one of the tallest figures of Indian democracy. As a jurist, economist, politician and social reformer, Ambedkar’s contribution to the crafting of modern India have been celebrated for decades now. While Ambedkar’s activism for the lower castes and his contribution to the Indian constitution are what he is most remembered for, the impact of his work on the banking and financial institutions of the country and other governmental structures are unparalleled. Yet, much about the reformer-politician remains less known. Little is it known that Ambedkar’s ideas had a paramount effect upon the way the RBI was conceptualised. Similarly, very rarely is it acknowledged that he had recommended the division of the three states- Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in 1955. While nothing was done then, the three states underwent division 45 years later.

The many facets of Ambedkar have continued to interest and inspire academics, politicians and social reformer. As we remember him on occasion of his 61st death anniversary, take this quiz to find out how well you know the man who has had one of the most significant impacts on Indian society and politics.

How well do you know B R Ambedkar? undefined Who gave B.R. Ambedkar his last name? Mahadev, a Brahmin teacher in his school , Laxman Murbadkar, his maternal grandfather , Dada Keluskar, Ambedkar’s family friend , What was Ambedkar’s favourite hobby as a school kid? reading , collecting coins , gardening , Why was his doctoral thesis, “The problem of the rupee” initially rejected? It was considered theoretically weak , It had a number of factual errors , It was considered too revolutionary , Which governmental institution was conceptualised based on a book written by Ambedkar? The planning commission , The Reserve Bank of India , The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) , What was the name of Ambedkar’s second wife? Ramabai , Savita , Laxmibai

