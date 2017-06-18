Darjeeling unrest: Here is a history of the Gorkhas and a lazy hamlet called Dorjeling

A group of Lepchas in Darjeeling. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) A group of Lepchas in Darjeeling. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Darjeeling has once again flared up bringing forth the demand of Gorkhaland, ignited by the decision of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to introduce Bengali as the second language. What started as a peaceful protest turned violent, killing three civilians and injuring many on both sides. Internet has been blocked, cutting down the flow of information from the hills. This is not the first time, in the 1980s, 1500 people died in the struggle. One wonders what the situation will become now. To understand the history of the Gorkhaland movement, one needs to travel three centuries back, when neither the borders were formed nor the nation state.

Dorjeling, later anglicised as Darjeeling, was ‘discovered’ by Captain Lloyd and J.W. Grant in 1829 as a respite for the British from the tropical climate. This small town, under the shadows of Kunchendzonga range, was then inhabited by less than 100 Lepchas. Darjeeling and its surrounding region shares a complex history with Bhutan, Nepal and Sikkim passing from one kingdom to another finally being annexed by the British empire in 1866.

The successful tea experiment in Darjeeling changed the imagination of the town and the quiet sanitarium town was converted into a bustling tea industry with about 170 tea gardens mushrooming in the next half of the century. For this, the Lepchas were considered to be too ‘lazy’ and ‘physically incapable’ of carrying out the arduous task of clearing forests, planting tea bushes, laying down railways tracks and building roads and other infrastructure. Neither were they willing.

Caption: Tibetan and Bhutia coolies in Darjeeling (Wikimedia Commons) Caption: Tibetan and Bhutia coolies in Darjeeling (Wikimedia Commons)

Dr Arthur Campbell, the first superintendent of Darjeeling, was transferred from Kathmandu to Darjeeling and a close liaison developed between Campbell and Jang Bhadur Rana, the Prime Minister of Nepal. Nepal was in a state of political turmoil and transition. In 1846, conflicts in Nepal resulted in a bloody slaughter called the ‘Kot massacre’ (Kotparva) where Jang Bahadur Rana and his brothers killed about 40 members of the Nepalese palace court, at the palace armoury (the kot) of Kathmandu. This led to the loss of power by Shah family, resulting in the establishment of the Rana autocracy. As the monarch “played the second fiddle to British Imperialism” policies in Nepal made the lives of Nepalese citizens worse. Rumours floated in Nepal, “chiiya bagaan mah rupiya falencha, Chiiya ko Bot mein sun paucha. (In the tea plantations, money is spread everywhere, you can find gold in the core of the tea plantation).” Family-based labour migration ensued to provide adequate reproduction of labour.

Budhu bojju, an old woman, remembers the stories narrated by her grandparents about how the sardars enticed the people in Nepal with lucrative job offers in the Company Sehar and brought them to Darjeeling. “We have heard all this from our grandparents. They was searching for ‘coolies’ to work in the plantation as the British were running the Kaman (tea garden). In order to resolve the problem the goras would give the Sardars commission on getting labourers. The sardar smuggled ‘the coolies’ from pahar in the night time, through jungles, to the Sehar. My grandparents also came like that.”

The law governing the recruitment of labour required that the labourer be informed about the nature of the job after which a contract of three years was to be signed. The labourer was also required to be produced before the Magistrate. The labourers were hence, made to stand in a line and asked questions in Hindi or English, languages they were rarely familiar with. They answered as they were taught to answer. This ‘voluntary labour system’ abolished slavery on paper and also gave the workers an option of leaving work after three years. However, history suggests that most of these workers stayed longer than the predetermined term of three years, not out of choice but because the system coerced them into taking debt which they could discharge only through more labour-time, constructively forcing them to stay on and work. As Nitin Verma says, “the unwritten law in this district is that once a tea garden coolie, always a tea garden coolie.” These migrants found themselves living in the middle of remote, forested terrain where they were allowed little or no contact with local villagers. Flight was almost impossible due to unfamiliarity of the terrain, coupled with bounties offered to hill people to track runaways with dogs.

The tactful and rigid segregation of workers to the line of ethnicity in the hills, where the Nepalese were brought in and the plains, where the Chottanagpur migrants worked, rendered one community hostile against the other. The few Bengalis present in the hills were and have always been the babus, working for the British and then the State. The marwaris have controlled most of the wealth, further isolating the Nepali population.

The Nepalese find themselves reduced to second class citizens, at the hands of these otherwise miniscule inhabitants. A certain amnesia prevails in the hills; the history of the Nepalese has been erased. With little to hold on to, the relationship with ‘maato’ and the tea-bushes their ancestors planted, has grown stronger.

The demand for Gorkhaland has always found its support among the tea plantation workers. Kipat (ownership of land by a community) and Maato (mud) remain central to the movement. Leaders such as Subash Ghising, the supremo of Gorkha National Liberation Front came from the Manju Tea garden and Bimal Gurung of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha from Takvar Tea garden.

Maato ko andolan is still very powerful as it pulls in all the workers together. Slogans like, “Afno Maato bbhada Sddharta Sankar Roy thulo hoina!! Afno Maato Bhanda Ananda Pathak thulo hoina!! Afno Maato bhanda Dawa Narbula thulo hoina!! Bengalbata hamore Mato pharkaunu parcha!! (Neither Siddharth Shankar Ray nor Ananda Pathak nor Dawa Narbula – no one is greater than our homeland. Our homeland needs to be separated from Bengal)” echoed in the hills, each time the ethnic movement resurfaced. There were many others such slogans, which called for balidan for the maato, which inspired the workers who depended on their daily wages from the plantation to go on strikes as long as 40 days.

As the fight for Gorkhaland finds a new impetus, simultaneously tea plantation workers raise their demands for a fairer share of wages. Under the ambit of Plantation Labour Act, 1951, they are paid a mere Rs 132.50. Other clauses of Plantation Labour Act, 1951 is violated with impunity. Many plantations have closed down arbitrarily leaving several out of jobs and starving. Lack of employment is driving the young out of the town in search of opportunities, which remain limited and plagued by racial discrimination. Those who continue to stay struggle everyday figuring out basic necessities such as water, healthcare and transport.

