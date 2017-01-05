CSIR-NIIST to organise R&D industry meet 

Around 100 industry experts and entrepreneurs from across the country will take part in an one-day R&D Industry meet here on Friday to identify the issues of mutual interest and forge alliances. Organised by the CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram, the meet will provide a platform for one-to-one interaction between scientists, technologists and industry participants alongside demonstrations of relevant technologies/products/processes.

Participants will be from various sectors such as Agro & food processing, Energy and Environment, Chemicals & Materials and Biotechnology, a release said here. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the industry meet in which BJP MLA O Rajagopal and Shashi Tharoor MP are expected to attend, it said.

In line with the Union government’s policies to focus the scientific & technological research to solve the issues of common man in various sectors, it is very much essential to have the interaction with industries and entrepreneurs at various levels, it said. On the sidelines of R&D – Industry meet, an exhibition of NIIST Technologies/Knowledge base is also arranged.

There will be a display of Products/Technologies/Processes developed in CSIR-NIIST, it said. National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science & Technology (NIIST), located at nearby Pappanamcode, is one of the 38 research laboratories of Council of Scientific Industrial Research (CSIR).

CSIR is a premier organization is engaged in scientific and Industrial R&D in aerospace engineering, Structural engineering, ocean sciences, Life sciences, metallurgy, chemicals, mining, food, petroleum, leather, and environment for the last 75 years. CSIR-NIIST has several national and international linkages bonded through R&D, academia and industry chains.

The institute has many high impact publications, potential patents and illustrious technology transfers to its credit. The proposed R & D Industry meet is expected to create a platform for the translation of knowledge and processes available at CSIR-NIIST to technologies and products, the release added.