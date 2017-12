In the 16th and 17th centuries, the Portuguese Eastern empire, the Estado da Índia (State of India), with its capital in Goa. (Wikimedia Commons) In the 16th and 17th centuries, the Portuguese Eastern empire, the Estado da Índia (State of India), with its capital in Goa. (Wikimedia Commons)

In medieval India, the coastal town of Diu had a strategic importance of its own. Placed at an ideal location for mercantile activities, it was unsurprisingly a spot of much attraction to the foreign powers who were at that moment particularly interested in the economic gains to be made from India. The value of commercial activities invested in Diu was the reason why the Portuguese forces — still fresh off the boat — fought against a combined force of Ottomans, Mamluks and the Sultan of Gujarat in 1509 over the ownership of this town on the west coast of India.

While the Portuguese failed to acquire Diu in 1509, it kept up a strong face of persistence and repeatedly made attempts to gain a foothold on the port over the next few decades. Finally, in 1535 the Sultan of Gujarat allied with the Portuguese to fight the Mughals. In return for Portuguese service, he allowed them to construct the Diu fort and maintain a garrison there. Since then, the Portuguese consolidated a strong footing over Diu, which remained in their possession till 1961.

The Portuguese occupation of Diu was strong enough to have the European power’s influence being felt, not just inside the territorial limits of the port city, but also in Gujarati linguistic and cultural traditions. Till date, both Gujarati and Portuguese are spoken in the town and it is known for the sprawling landscape of Portuguese architecture.

An interesting bit of Portuguese influence that can be felt in the Gujarati tongue is their version of Christmas. The Portuguese word for Christmas is Natal, which is how the Gujaratis refer to the festival. Incidentally, the word is also the name of a province in South Africa. It is widely believed that the region was named so since the Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama discovered it on the day of Christmas. It is no surprise that in Goa too, where the Portuguese had their strongest presence, the festival is known as Natali. So next time, when a Gujarati wishes you “Shubh Natal” (Merry Christmas), know that it is a warm remnant of his Portuguese past which is making its presence felt in his native language.

For all the latest Research News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd