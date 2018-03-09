Bones found at Pacific island of Amelia Earhart, says new report

In 1937, Earhart attempted a circumnavigational flight of the globe and during the travel, she and her navigator disappeared over central Pacific island. (Wikimedia Commons) In 1937, Earhart attempted a circumnavigational flight of the globe and during the travel, she and her navigator disappeared over central Pacific island. (Wikimedia Commons)

The mystery over the disappearance of American aviation pioneer, Amelia Earhart, could finally be solved. A report published in the science journal, ‘Forensic Anthropology’, claims that some bones discovered in a Pacific island of Nikumaroro in 1940 in all likelihood belong to Earhart. “This analysis reveals that Earhart is more similar to the Nikumaroro bones than 99% of individuals in a large reference sample.This strongly supports the conclusion that these bones are Amelia Earhart’s,” writes anthropologist Richard L. Jantz in the report titled ‘Amelia Earhart and the Nikumaroro Bones: A 1941 Analysis versus Modern Quantitative Techniques.’

Earhart is known to be the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. Recognising her achievement, the United States Armed Forces awarded her the Distinguished Flying Cross. In 1937, Earhart attempted a circumnavigational flight of the globe and during the travel, she and her navigator disappeared over central Pacific island. Her whereabouts since then have been a mystery.

In 1940, a British party exploring the island for habitation happened to discover a few possessions that reportedly belonged to Earhart and her navigator. The same group also found a human skull and other bone remains at the site. While there was suspicion at the moment of these findings that they could be the remains of Earhart, they were sent off Fiji to be examined by Dr D W Hoodless. Hoodless upon studying the anatomical remains concluded that they belonged to a man.

The recent report published by Jantz, however, refutes the claim made by Hoodless. “When Hoodless conducted his analysis, forensic osteology was not yet a well-developed discipline,” says the report. Using Fordisc, a modern computer programme, widely used by forensic anthropologists these days, Jantz and his team came to the conclusion that the bones found in 1940 are in 99 percent likelihood those of Earhart.

