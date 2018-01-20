Vasant Panchami 2018: Importance, Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Procedure and Timings

Vasant Panchami falls after Makar Sankranti, the festival after which the atmosphere becomes warm by the rays of the sun. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Vasant Panchami falls after Makar Sankranti, the festival after which the atmosphere becomes warm by the rays of the sun. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Whenever we see people in January wrapped in the beautiful hues of yellow, we can presume that the festival of Vasant Panchami has arrived. The fields also enjoy the abundance of ripened mustard flowers, giving it a beautiful yellow glow. All over India, educational institutions celebrate this festival by worshipping goddess Saraswati and then, immersing the deity in a river. As per the Vedic calendar, it falls on the fifth day of Magha month.

This festival marks the veneration of goddess Saraswati and people ask her to grant them wisdom and knowledge. This year, Vasant Panchami falls on January 22.

Science behind Vasant Panchami Puja

Since there is a seasonal change, the immunity level of people go down. This low immunity is due to the Kapha dosha which was accumulated in the Shishir ritu and now, is melted by the sun. So, food is made with turmeric and saffron, which are warm in nature, to keep the immune system strong.

Importance of Vasant Panchami

Whenever we start a function, there is always a lamp lighting ceremony followed by Saraswati Vandana. Since she is associated with learning, education, knowledge and wisdom, her blessings are very important for a person to become a successful human being. Without education, a human being is as good as an animal. She enlightens the entire world by her grace. Whenever there is Srimad Bhagwat Katha, people chant (Srimad Bhagwatam 1.2.4).

nārāyaṇaṁ namaskṛtya

naraṁ caiva narottamam

devīṁ sarasvatīṁ vyāsaṁ

tato jayam udīrayet

Translation: Before reciting the Srimad-Bhagavatam, which is the very means of conquest, one should offer obeisance unto the Personality of Godhead, Narayana, unto Nara-narayaana rishi, the super most human being, unto mother Sarasvati, the goddess of learning, and unto Srila Vyasadeva, the author.

She is considered as the goddess of music as well. Those who wish to sing or play an instrument always seek her blessings and grace. Lata Mangeshkar used to remove her slippers while singing. When asked for the reason, she said, “I am singing because of the blessing of Mother Saraswati. So, I consider that when I am singing, it is the temple of Saraswati.”

Puja Vidhi

It comprises of Shri Kalash Sthapan, Shodashopchar Puja, Devi Saraswati puja, Vidya Aarambha Sanskar Yagya, 1008 Saraswati Gayatri Japa, Brihad Saraswati Stotra path, Purnahuti, Homa and Visarjan.

Puja Samagri

The puja samagris includes:

*Purified Mango wood

*Kesar

*Haldi

*Kumkum

*Akshat

*Naivedya

*Gangajal

*Kalash

*Shriphal

*Havan Samidha

*Shodash Matrika

*Yellow clothes

*Saffron sweets

*Chandan

*Durva dal

*Saraswati yantra and so on..

Puja timings

Astrologers consider this day as “Anubujh” muhurtam. The best time to worship her is in the morning hours. It is advisable to finish the puja while the Panchami tithi prevails. Therefore, one must finish the puja any time before 4:24 pm on Monday, January 22 2018.

