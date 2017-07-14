Sawan Somwar 2017: Significance of Sawan Mondays, Puja, Vidhi and why people observe fast

According to Hindu calendar, the fourth Monday of Sawan is supposed to be the most auspicious day of the month. (Source: Wikipedia) According to Hindu calendar, the fourth Monday of Sawan is supposed to be the most auspicious day of the month. (Source: Wikipedia)

Believed to be the holiest month in the Hindu calendar, Sawan or Shravan which is dedicated to Lord Shiva holds special significance for the devotees of the Hindu god. According to popular belief, worshipping the Mahadev during this period is 108 times more powerful than worshipping the supreme being on any other day. Especially, the fourth Monday of Sawan which is supposed to be the most auspicious.

When is Sawan 2017?

According to Purnimant calendar, usually followed by North Indian states, the month of Sawan starts fifteen days before Amavasyant calendar. This year, July 10 marked the beginning of Sawan in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar, and the celebrations will continue till August 7, 2017. While, for people in Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, it will start from July 24 and end on August 21.

Significance

According to Hindu mythology, during the month of Sawan, Lord Shiva saved the universe by drinking poison which emerged from the Samudra Manthan i.e. the churning of the milky ocean. For people whose mythology is weak, Samudra Manthan is one of the most notable events where Devtas (Gods), and Asuras (Demons) began churning the ‘ocean of milk’ for Amrit, the heavenly nectar of immortality. Fourteen ratnas (gems) were produced from the ocean which was equally divided between the two competing sides but as it turned out, the last gem was the poison which could have destroyed all living beings. Lord Shiva consumed the poison to save everyone and so powerful was the impact that his neck turned blue. Hence, he got the name Neelkanth.

Celebrations and observance

Followers of ‘Mahadev’ observe the Shravan Shiva Vrat where they fast for the entire month or just on Mondays, popularly known as the Shravan Somvar Vrat. While some fast for the long life of their children and loved ones, the others do it for a happy married life. It is also believed that fasting and worshipping the lord during this month provides one with wealth and luxury.

People offer Bael Patra (leaves), flowers, milk and holy water of the Ganga to Lord Shiva. It is believed that offering these particular leaves during a puja ceremony is equal to any pilgrimage visit.

Puja Muhurat

* Nishita Kaal Puja Time is 24:06+ to 24:48+ with duration of 41 minutes.

* On 22nd, Sawan Shivaratri Parana Time is 05:41 to 15:50.

