What is Pitra Paksha and what is its significance?

Tarpan at Jagannath ghat. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Tarpan at Jagannath ghat. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Pitra Paksha is a 16-day period in the lunar calendar during which Hindus pay homage to their ancestors. This practice is also widely known as Pitru Pakshya, Pitri Pokkho, Mahalaya Paksha and Sola Shraddha. The rituals performed during this period are termed as Shraddha. This year, Pitru Paksha began on September 5 and it will conclude on Tuesday.

This 16-day period falls on the second fortnight of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. The Mahalaya amavasya is considered to be the most important day of the Pitru Paksha period. This year, Mahalaya amavasya falls on September 19 and timings for conducting the shradha puja is between 1:13 pm to 3:35 pm. Hindus consider Mahalaya an auspicious day as they believe Goddess Durga descended on the planet this day.

Many Hindus visit religious sites to offer the shradh prayers for their ancestors during Pitra Paksha. The rituals are conducted in the presence of a priest. Hindus believe that doing the shraddh rites during this period will ensure their ancestors find peace in heaven.

In the Hindu belief system, auspicious events are not planned or conducted during this period as it is considered unholy. Families wait for the 16-day period to conclude before they plan weddings or such events.

Recently in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, eunuchs from all over the country had gathered to conduct the last rites of their ancestors. The group was led by Mahamandaleshwar Swami Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, a religious head.

