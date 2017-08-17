Parsi New Year 2017: Wishes, greetings, SMSes to wish your loved ones Navroze Mubarak

Parsis in India will celebrate Navroze on August 17. (Source: File Photo) Parsis in India will celebrate Navroze on August 17. (Source: File Photo)

The Zoroastrians in India are celebrating the Parsi New Year today. Also known as Navroze or Jamshed-i-Nouroz, the celebration marks the first day of the Parsi calendar, which was made by the mighty emperor Jamshed 3,000 years ago. One of the most significant festivals of the Parsis, also known as Persians, the festival signifies renewing spirits with love, kindness, positivity and peace, cleansing our souls from our sins and asking for repentance.

The Parsis dress up in their traditional clothes and begin the day by making a visit to fire temples, also known as ‘Agiary’, and making the sacred offering of fruits, flowers, sandalwood and milk to the fire. Families come together to celebrate over the lavish spread of delicious Parsi cuisine on this day which includes sumptuous dishes like Patra Ni Macchi, Akoori, Haleem, Saffrom and Berry Pulao, Falooda, Ravo, Dhansak, Sali Boti, Prawn Patio, Mori Dar, Ambakalya, etc.

Here are wishes, greetings and messages to wish your loved ones Navrose Mubarak!

‘Ring out the old, ring in the new,

Ring, happy bells, across the snow:

The year is going, let him go;

Ring out the false, ring in the true.

Navroz Mubarak.’

‘For last year’s words belong

to last year’s language

And next year’s words

await another voice.

And to make an end is

to make a beginning.

Nawroz Mubarak.’

‘Nights are Dark but Days are Light,

Wish your Life will always be Bright.

So my Dear don’t get Fear

Coz, God Gift us a “Brand New Year”

Happy New Year & Pateti

Pateti Wishes Greetings.’

‘Subah ho yaa shaam ho,

Din ho yaa raat ho,

Jaane kaise bhi halaat ho..

Hum nahi bhoolenge aapse kehna..

Aaj hai Jamshedi Navroz..

Dua hai yeh ki ye din aapka khaas ho..

Mubaarak Navroz.’

‘May the glory of King spread all over,

May Lord praise us in galore,

Let’s pray for happiness and prosperity…

May this Parsi New Year give us Happiness.

Lasting ever and ever!!

Happy New Year!’

‘Naya Saal aaye banke Ujalaa,

Khul jaye Aap ki Kissmat ka Taala,

Hamesha Aap per rahe Meherban Upar wala,

Ye hi Dua karta hai apka yeh chahne wala…Happy Pateti 2017!!!’

