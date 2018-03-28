Mahavir Jayanti 2018: Date, History and Significance of Jain Festival

Happy Mahavira Jayanti! Lord Mahavir was named Vardhamana, which means “one who grows”. Happy Mahavira Jayanti! Lord Mahavir was named Vardhamana, which means “one who grows”.

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most auspicious festivals in the Jain community. This day marks the birth of Vardhamana Mahavira, who was the 24th and the last Tirthankara (spiritual teacher) of Avasarpini — half of the worldly cycle of time, according to the Jain cosmology. Mahavir Jayanti usually falls in the month of March or April according to the Gregorian calendar, and this year, it falls on March 29. According to Jain texts, Lord Mahavira was born on the 13th day of the bright half of the moon in the month of Chaitra in the year 599 BCE.

There are several historians who believe that he was born in a place called Ahalya bhumi and the land has not been ploughed for hundreds of years by the family that owns it. Lord Mahavir was named Vardhamana, which means “one who grows”. Born to Mahavira King Siddhartha of Kundagrama and Queen Trishala, Mahavira belonged to the Ikshvaku dynasty. According to Jain mythology, it is believed that during his birth, the queen used to have a number of auspicious dreams of a great soul. While Svetambaras believe that the actual number is 14, Digambaras claim it is 16. According to one school of thought, it is said that back then the astrologers had predicted quite early that the child would either be a Chakravartin or a Tirthankara.

This festival is celebrated widely by the Jain community in memory of the last spiritual teacher of the religion. A procession is called with the idol of Lord Mahavira called the Rath Yatra. Reciting stavans or Jain prayers, statues of the lord are given a ceremonial bath called abhisheka. The last Jain Tirthankara taught ahimsa (non-violence), satya (truth), asteya (non-stealing), brahmacharya (chastity) and aparigraha (non-attachment) to his disciples and his teachings were called Jain Agamas. It is believed that the saint attained moksha (liberation from the cycle of birth and death) at the age of 72. Devotees also chant his prayers and teaching on this day.

