Yours Faithfully: On Datta Jayanti 2017, know about Lord Dattatreya and His 24 Gurus

Concept of Gurus have always been an integral part of eastern spirituality. Guru Parampara or the lineage of Masters exist in Hinduism, some sects of Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism. However, this concept finds widescale usage in other religions too – ranging from the institution of Pope to Sufi and Tao Masters. Concept of Guru is famously worshipped in India each year on Dattatreya Jayanti. Verse 16 of the Advayataraka Upanishad 1 describes Guru as:

गुशब्दस्त्वन्धकारः स्यात्‌ रुशब्दस्तन्निरोधकः। अन्धकारनिरोधित्वात्‌ गुरुरित्यभिधीयते॥ १६॥

This translates to syllable “Gu” means darkness, and the syllable “Ru”, he who dispels them. Because of the power to dispel darkness, the guru is thus named. There is also the famous mantra which aptly captures the elevated position of the Guru, equating him with God:

GururBrahma GururVishnu GururDevo Maheshwaraha

Guru Saakshaat ParaBrahma Tasmai Sri Gurave Namaha

The meaning of this mantra is that: Guru is the Creator (Brahma), Guru is the Preserver(Vishnu), Guru is the Destroyer (Maheshwara). Guru is the absolute (singular) Lord himself, Salutations to that Sri Guru.

But the big question is: Who is your Guru?

Jalaluddin Mevlana Rumi, the evergreen poet, had once famously said: What you seek, is seeking you. Lao Tzu had similarly uttered the lines:

“When the student is ready the teacher will appear. When the student is truly ready… The teacher will disappear.”

So is the search for the Guru an external activity? Which means that the ‘seeking’ will lead to a physical Guru – a person? Or do the seeker needs to seek the ‘Guru inside’? Humans are always mostly concerned with external things concerned with the senses – and even in a spiritual journey, people search for a person (outside of themselves) who can guide them. They lack the understanding that a Guru acts like road signs to guide the seeker on their inner journey. All the Prophets and Saints of all the religions have tried to give the message of love and peace, so people can use those as guiding signs as they walk their journey towards their soul.

In the 11th skanda of Srimad Bhagavatam (a sacred Hindu text), Lord Dattatreya (the Godhead representing Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva) acknowledges 24 Gurus in his life – ranging from animals like snake, deer, fish to humans like child, beekeeper, young maiden to the earth elements like fire, ocean, wind etc. He used these external ‘Gurus’ to dive deeper and deeper towards his soul.

Earth

Steadfastly productive, does its dharma, gets abused, heals and is steady in giving nourishment.

Wind

Be free like the wind, yet resolute true to your own force.

Sky

The highest within oneself, the Atman (self, soul) has no limits, it is undifferentiated nondual no matter what, let the clouds of materiality pass, be one with your soul and the universal self.

Water

A saint discriminates against no one and is never arrogant, lets other give him impurity, yet he always remains pure and cleanses.

Fire

The heat of knowledge reforms everything it comes in contact with, to shape oneself one needs the energy of learning.

Moon

Birth, death, rebirth and the cycle of existence does not change the oneness of soul, like moon it is a continuous eternal reality.

Sun

The soul may appear different in different bodies, yet everyone is connected and the soul is same in all; like sun, one must share one’s gifts as a sense of duty.

Pigeons

Do not be obsessive, don’t focus on transient things such as damage or personal loss, human life is a rare privilege to learn, discover one’s soul and reach moksha.

Python

Be content with what you have, make the most from life’s gifts.

Bumblebee

Be active, go directly to the sources of knowledge, seek wisdom from all sources but choose the nectar, be gentle, live harmoniously and leave others or other ideologies alone when you must.

Beekeeper

Don’t crave for material pleasures or in piling up treasures, neither the body nor material wealth ever lasts.

Hawk

Take what you need, not more.

Ocean

Let rivers of sensory input not bother who you are deep inside, know your depths, seek self-knowledge, be unperturbed by life, equipoise.

Moth

Question your senses, question what others are telling you, question what you see, know senses can deceive, seek reason.

Elephant

Don’t lust after something or someone, don’t fall into traps of others or of sensory gratification.

Deer

Fear not the noise, and do not succumb to pressure others design for you.

Fish

Greed not the crumbs someone places before you, there are plenty of healthy opportunities everywhere..

Courtesan

Many prostitute their time, self-respect and principles for various reasons but feel dejected with their career and circumstances, seek meaning and spirituality in life, move on to doing things you love to do.

Child

Be a child, curious, innocent, blissful.

Maiden

Don’t seek attention, a yogi accomplishes and shares more through solitude.

Snake

A yogi can live in any place, must be ready to molt old ideas and body for rebirth of his spirit.

Arrowsmith

Concentrate on what you love to do, intense concentration is the way to self-realisation.

Spider

Don’t get entangled by your own web, be ready to abandon it, go with your Atman.

Caterpillar

Long journeys start small, a disciple starts out as insignificant but ultimately becomes a spiritual master.

Some sects also believe that that there is a 25 th Guru whom Lord Dattatreya categorized as Atma or the soul. In a way, Lord Dattatreya tries to give humans the earliest usage of Emotional Quotient (EQ) that one needs to ‘listen’ closely to the way life unfolds around us and to develop the ‘empathy’ to understand the message or the road signs being sown by the Universe to us – in our internal journey towards our soul. Lord Buddha also uses the same practice by observing nature, to gain enlightenment.

Lord Dattatreya also leaves us with two biggest teachings – never to judge anything by its look and to always keep an open mind about all things. If only humans were to really listen and understand what Lord Dattatreya taught, this world would be a better place to live in.

