Lohri 2018: Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Procedure and Timings

The folk festival of Lohri marks the celebration of harvest. Observed primarily by Hindus and Sikhs of the Punjab region, the festival also commemorates the passing of the winter solstice. People offer their thanksgivings and pray to the deities of Sun, Earth and Fire for prosperity and happiness on this festival.

Puja Vidhi

On Lohri, the complete puja comprises of Shri Kalash Sthapan puja, Pranprathista, Shodashopchar Puja, Surya Dev Puja and Path, Agni Dev Puja and Path, Pritha Devi Puja and Paath, 1008 Namavali Paath, Agni kund Puja, Brihad Shri Kuladev mantra Japa, Sarva Shanti Puja, Purnahuti, Homa and Visarjan. Through this powerful puja, an atmosphere of positivity is created which the person can himself feel.

The puja samagris includes

* Purified Mango wood

* Sugarcane

* Kumkum

* Akshat

* Naivedya

* Gangajal

* Kalash

* Shriphal

* Havan Samidha

* Shodash Matrika

* Surya and Agni yantra and other items

Puja timings

Every event occurring on earth is associated with a perfect timing. Sun rising in the mid of night is of no use. Similarly, our Vedic tradition has specified the timings of every puja which gives the highest merit and result to the performer. That’s why we often see the purohits making a point, “Shubh muhurat is about to get over. Please make haste.”

This year the Shubh Muhurat to start your Lohri puja (after sunset) on January 13, 2018 from 17:57 to 19:37 or from 21:16 to 22:56.

