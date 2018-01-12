Lohri 2018: History, Importance and Why it is Celebrated

Primarily considered as the festival of Punjabis, Lohri is celebrated with great pomp and show in north Indian region. (Source: Express Archive) Primarily considered as the festival of Punjabis, Lohri is celebrated with great pomp and show in north Indian region. (Source: Express Archive)

India or Bharatvarsha is considered to be the land of festivities. As said by some people, “Bharat has more festivals than the number of days in a year.” Sometimes, we see in the panchang and become amazed to see more than 5 festivals on a single day. After the commencement of the New Year, where the whole world is busy in doing their chores and planning for the New Year, the people of India find themselves amused by the upcoming festivals. Since India has been the land of great rishi and munis who have reached the perfection of yogic practices, they made it sure that every single festival or ritual associated with it must be having a scientific reason behind it.

One of the festivals in this series is the festival of farmers, Lohri. Primarily considered as the festival of Punjabis, this festival is celebrated with great pomp and show in north Indian region. This is essentially termed as the festival of the farmers, the festival of harvest whereby the farmers can thank supreme personality of godhead and his agents by lighting a bonfire and offering sacrifices in their names and asking for their blessings. It is one of the most commonly celebrated festivals in India and it is a way to spread the joy of seeing the sparkling pearls of Rabi crops amidst traditional folk songs, dance and food.

Lohri celebrations – History

Lohri festival’s origination dates back from Indus valley civilization. Since this civilization prospered in the areas of Northern India and Pakistan, the festival is primarily celebrated in the similar manner over there. It has various other names in the other parts of India like Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Makar Sankranti in Bengal, Magha Bihu in Assam and Tai Pongal in Kerala.

The stories related with Lohri are numerous and are based on religious as well as socio-cultural traditions and events. The most famous and interesting legend behind Lohri is the story associated by Dulla Bhatti.

Dulla Bhatti was popular amongst the poor people as Robin Hood in the times of Shehenshah Akbar. He used to plunder the rich community and distribute the loot amongst the poor and needy. As a result, he got famous amongst the people and was revered by them. As the legend goes, he once saved a girl from the hands of kidnappers and then took care of her like his own daughter.

The other concocted stories say that the word Lohri has come from the root “Loh” which means a big iron griddle or tava on which chapattis are made for community feasts. Another version says that Lohri word comes from “Loi”, who was the wife of the celebrated reformer Kabir Das.

Importance

Originally Lohri was celebrated at the night just before the winter solstice. That festival used to mark the coldest night of the year, which was followed by the longest night and shortest day of the year. Since the night is extremely chilled, people protected themselves by burning the fire and keeping it throughout the night and spending their time around the fire, propitiating the deities of Sun and fire and then, merry making by eating the remnants of the offering, dancing, singing and then taking heavy and delicious food along with their relatives. This festival also marks the harvesting time of Rabi crops i.e. the crops of the winter season. The people of Punjab, the most fertile belt of India celebrate the harvesting of sugarcane thorough this festival. Sesame seeds, Jaggery, Radish, Mustard and Spinach are also harvested and they are the primary attractions of the festivity. People make sweets called Revari and Gajak and delicious gourmet dishes like Sarso ka Sag and Makki ki roti. Radish is one of the attractions of the feast and is also included in it.

Scientific reason behind the festival

Now-a-days, it is celebrated on the day just before Makar Sankranti i.e. 13th January. Makar Sankranti falls in the season of Shishir Ritu, the fiercest form of winter season. In this season, the amount of vata and kapha increases in the body due to severe and harsh cold.

Also, the beginning of Aadan Kaal or the time when the sun goes in the northern hemisphere marks the introduction of roughness in the weather and hence, the people are recommended by the Ayurvedic shastras to consume the items made of sesame and jaggery in order to keep their body warmer than the previous winter season. Also, the fire which is burnt on this day prepares the body for the upcoming harshness of the weather from the next day.

Customs and traditions

There are various customs and traditions associated with the festival of Lohri. Two three days before, the children and girls of the house go from door to door asking for Lohri items like sweets, sugar, sesame seeds, jaggery and cow dung cakes. They go to each door singing songs in the praise of Dulla Bhatti and other traditional songs. The owners of the house being pleased, give them the rewards and sometimes, money as well out of the mood of festivity.

In the evening, when the sun is about to set, the people assemble in the ground and put all the items of the bonfire, like the cow dung cakes, logs, wood and sugarcane and light the bonfire.

Since this festival marks a thanks giving to the sun god, the mother earth, the fields and the fire, they offer oblations to the fire in the name of various demigods and chant their names and mantras. All the loot which has been collected from the people in the form of popcorns, maize seeds, jaggery, rewari, gajak, peanuts and sesame seeds are put in the fire as the offering and then the prasad or the remnants are distributed amongst everyone.

People circumambulate the fire, which marks a sign of respect and reverence and pray for their prosperity and health. Then, the people of the household assemble in the groups of males and females and perform the traditional dance of Bhangra and Gidda separately.

The whole mood continues and at the end, the feast is organised which comprises of delicious dishes.

Why Lohri Puja?

Lohri is a festival associated directly with the Sun, Earth and fire. Sun represents the life element, Earth represents our food and fire maintains our health. All these elements are granted to us free of cost by the supreme personality of godhead and we are not liable to pay for them.

But, since we require them and are taking the selfless service from the nature, it is always advised to say thanks to them in return and pray to them for our protection and prosperity.

The day following Lohri is Makar Sankranti, the day when sun transits into the zodiac sign Capricorn. This transition has got various effects in the life of everyone. So, to prepare ourselves for the upcoming financial year and to render the farmer with lots of bounty from his field and prosperity in his life, the deities of Sun, Earth and Fire are worshipped in Lohri Puja.

