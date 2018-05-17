Happy Ramadan 2018: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Photos, Wallpapers, Messages, SMS

Happy Ramadan 2018: Here’s a list of greetings and messages to share with your loved ones! (Source: Getty Images; designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Happy Ramadan 2018: Here’s a list of greetings and messages to share with your loved ones! (Source: Getty Images; designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Muslims from all across the globe fast from dawn to dusk on Ramadan, which is the ninth month in the Muslim calendar, and is considered a holy period. This year, Ramadan began on Tuesday, the evening of May 15, and will end on Thursday, the evening of June 14. The objective of the fast is to remind people of the suffering of the less fortunate and to bring the followers closer to God.

Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk for the entire month of Ramadan. What’s more, it is believed that even a single sip of water or a puff of a cigarette is enough to invalidate the fast. Devotees are also encouraged to observe the five daily prayers on time, to use their downtime just before breaking their fast at sunset to recite Quran and intensify the remembrance of God.

On this auspicious occasion, we have curated a list of greetings, messages and SMSes for you to share with family and loved ones and wish them a wonderful Ramadan.

*May the choicest blessing of Allah fill your life with joy and prosperity. Ramadan Mubarak.

*May the day delight and the moments measure all the special joys for all of you to treasure. May the year ahead be fruitful too, for your home and family and especially for you. Wishing you a Happy Ramadan!

*May you be guided by your faith in Allah and shine in his divine blessings! Ramadan Mubarak.

*May Allah bless you in all your endeavours and lead you to the Path of continued Success and Prosperity. Happy Ramadan.

*May you and your family have a very happy and blessed Ramadan. Enjoy these amazing days and remember those who need our help. Happy Ramadan.

*I hope you enjoy each and every moment of it. May God accept your fasts and prayers. Ramadan Kareem.

*Ramadan Mubarak. May Allah’s blessings be with you today, tomorrow and always.

*May this special day brings peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. Ramadan Mubarak!

*Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family. Hope your home is filled with good cheer today and always.

*My well wishes, my good wishes for you are the just prayers for your long happy life from God on this noble event. Wish you a very Happy Ramadan.

*May Allah send his Love like Sunshine

In his warm and gentle ways

To fill every corner of your Heart

And your Life with lots of happiness.

Wishing you Ramadan Mubarak.

*May God give you the happiness of heaven above. Ramadan Mubarak To You All.

*I wish you the gift of faith, the blessing of hope, and the peace of his love this Ramadan and always.

*It’s a day of rejoicing and bliss; it’s a day of blessing and peace; it’s a day to reflect and ponder; it’s a day to celebrate together! Ramadan Mubarak.

*On the occasion of Ramadan, let’s celebrate and enjoy and ask Allah for forgiveness of our sins and be forgiven. Ramadan Mubarak!

*Let this Ramadan give you the strength to do all that you wanted to do last year but couldn’t accomplish.

*I hope this Ramadan bring cheer, prosperity and peace in your life. Let us pray that we gain enough strength to accept the highs and lows of life with equanimity.

