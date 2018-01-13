Happy Pongal 2018: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Pongal is a four-day-long festival celebrated mostly by the people in the state of Tamil Nadu. The harvest festival primarily involves thanking the sun god for the bountiful harvest and is celebrated on the first day of Thai, the tenth month in the Tamil calendar. Along with offering prayers to god and decorating cows, this prominent festival is a fun fiesta of scrumptious food and dancing.
What makes this holiday even more special is the gathering of family and friends to take part in the festivities. Since this is a celebration of familial love and a hope for a brighter future, let’s help you wish your loved ones in style with these messages and wishes.
* May this auspicious festival bring you
Overflowing happiness, joy and prosperity
Wishing you a blessed and happy Pongal!
* The sun shines bright
To guide and lead us the way
Towards bountiful harvest season
May you be blessed with prosperity and joy
Happy Pongal!
* Celebrate this day with a heart
Filled with cheer and fervor
Sending my warmest greetings to you
And to your family and loved ones this Pongal.
Pongalo Pongal!
* While you reading this messages
I hope My Pongal Wishes will spread you
like the sweet Pongal milk
Happy Pongal
Happy Pongal!
