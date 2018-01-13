Happy Pongal 2018: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Wish your loved ones a happy and prosperous Pongal with these messages and greetings. (Designed By: Rajan Sharma) Wish your loved ones a happy and prosperous Pongal with these messages and greetings. (Designed By: Rajan Sharma)

Pongal is a four-day-long festival celebrated mostly by the people in the state of Tamil Nadu. The harvest festival primarily involves thanking the sun god for the bountiful harvest and is celebrated on the first day of Thai, the tenth month in the Tamil calendar. Along with offering prayers to god and decorating cows, this prominent festival is a fun fiesta of scrumptious food and dancing.

What makes this holiday even more special is the gathering of family and friends to take part in the festivities. Since this is a celebration of familial love and a hope for a brighter future, let’s help you wish your loved ones in style with these messages and wishes.

* May this auspicious festival bring you

Overflowing happiness, joy and prosperity

Wishing you a blessed and happy Pongal!

* The sun shines bright

To guide and lead us the way

Towards bountiful harvest season

May you be blessed with prosperity and joy

Happy Pongal!

* Celebrate this day with a heart

Filled with cheer and fervor

Sending my warmest greetings to you

And to your family and loved ones this Pongal.

Pongalo Pongal!

* While you reading this messages

I hope My Pongal Wishes will spread you

like the sweet Pongal milk

Happy Pongal

Happy Pongal!

