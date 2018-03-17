Happy Navratri 2018: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Have a happy Navratri! (Source: Pixabay/ Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Have a happy Navratri! (Source: Pixabay/ Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Navratri, the nine-day Hindu festival, is a celebration of Shakti (power). The festival which has a deep religious significance is celebrated five times a year – Vasanta or Chaitra Navratri, Ashadha Navratri, Sharad Navratri, Paush Navratri and Magha Navaratri. However, it’s Vasanta Navratri which falls in March-April and Sharad Navratri (during September-October) that are celebrated with much fanfare throughout the country.

Vasanta or Chaitra Navratri, which is observed during the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra, is mostly observed in northern India and western India. The celebration marks the start of the Hindu New Year as per the Luni-solar calendar and Maharastrians celebrate it as Gudi Padwa. The nine-day festival, which is also known as Rama Navratri ends on Rama Navami, Lord Ram’s birthday. People fast during these divine nine-days and on each day, a different form of Goddess Durga is worshipped.

To make sure you don’t miss out on wishing your friends and family, we have curated a list of images and messages that you can send on the occasion of Navratri.

*May the candle light, flame your life,

May you always be happy and victorious,

May the sunshine create glorious mornings,

May all your darkness fly away,

Wishing U Happy Chaitra Navratri!

*Sending my warm wishes for a happy Navratri! May the day bring you good fortune and success. May Maa Durga bless you today and forever.

*Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy.

Good Wishes to you and your loved ones for a joyous Chaitra Navratri!

*I wish this Chaitra Navratri brings good luck and happiness to you and your family.

Wishing you a happy one!

*Life has ups and down,

Some days might be rough,

But Maa Durga will give you the courage,

And the ability to be tough.

Have a Happy Chaitra Navratri!

*On this auspicious day of Navratri,

My greetings to you and your family,

Happiness and betterment at all levels,

For today and all time to come,

Success at the end of all your pursuits,

In the most truthful way.

*Let the festive spirit embrace you and your dear ones on this special occasion.

Wishing you a happy Navratri!

*Nine nights of festivity With dances and revelry. May this divine occasion bring success to you And embrace victories too. Have a delightful Chaitra Navratri!

*This Navratri, I want to thank you for being on my side,

And to hold my hands through rough times,

Thank you for making it easier for me to face all challenges,

For each and every moment you made me feel special,

May Maa Durga always keep you in her blessings,

And remove all your worries,

Have a great Chaitra Navratri!

*Its the time of the year

To get together with family,

Its the time of the year

To smile happily.

Its the time of the year

When Maa Durga is there to bless,

Our homes and lives in excess.

Happy Navratri!

Have a happy Navratri!

