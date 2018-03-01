Happy Holi 2018: Puja Vidhi (Procedure), Puja Samagri, Holika Dahan Timings in India

Holi is the festival where love is in the air and all the heaviness of the heart is forgotten. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Holi is the festival where love is in the air and all the heaviness of the heart is forgotten. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Holi is not just about playing with colours and indulging in sweets but also has a profound history behind it. The festival celebrated by Hindus every year is observed on the day of Purnima, the full moon, in the month of Falgun over two consecutive days — the first day known as Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan and the second as Rangwali Holi, Dhuleti, Dulandi or Dhulivandan. This year, Holi falls on March 1 and 2.

Holi is a symbol of the triumph of good over evil. It marks the onset of spring and is also celebrated to give thanks for a good harvest. The festivities generally include smearing colour on each others’ faces, splashing people with water by throwing water balloons at them and heartily indulging in sweet delicacies that are made this day.

History of Holi/Dhulandi

The festival has got a deep relationship with Lord Krishna as history of Dhulandi begins with the time when Kansa, a demon king, ordered an ogress named Putana to kill Krishna by breastfeeding him with her poisonous milk. Putana did manage to take Krishna away, but the divine toddler suckled her breast only to suck her life force, thus killing her and relieving her from a curse that had made resulted in her being born an ogress.

It’s said that after having that poisonous milk, Krishna’s colour turned blue. Years later, when Krishna was once upset with his body colour and jealous of the fair Radha, his mother – to appease her son – told him that he could apply whatever colour he likes on Radha’s face. Krishna took gulal into his hands and applied it all over the face of Radha. The small play took gained popularity across the town, and a great wave of joy and happiness took over all Vrindavan. Since then, this festival has also been celebrated as Dhulandi.

Holi’s Importance and Significance

This day is hailed as the welcoming celebration for a full-blown spring, after Basant Panchami. It symbolises that though we may have had to face the difficult challenges like stark, cold winters, spring leashes new life and is a time when love is shared and new beginnings can be made. The festival represents unity, strength and sharing of love and happiness, much like we share the colours.

Science and Holi

Our senses affects our mind, which is the centre of all our emotions and moods. Scientifically, colours can change our mood — both on gross and subtle levels of existence. Colour therapy is a testament to that, since there is recorded evidence of colour therapy working miracles to heal various mental and emotional disorders. Thus, each colour holds a special vibration that affects our mood and behaviour. Generally, on Dhulandi, the colours used in the past time were made of natural substances like gulal made of scented flowers, extracts, turmeric powder etc., but nowadays it has been replaced by synthetic colours. In the process, the festive smearing of colours lost its touch of spiritual and Ayurvedic significance too, as natural colours are good for our skin and the aroma of the scented colours definitely cheers up people even more and thus generating even more love and happiness in the air as a festival of love. Mostly four colours were used in Rangwali Holi in the past which were: red, blue, yellow and green each related to their symbolic meaning of love, peace, joy and happiness, respectively.

Puja Samagri (Items needed)



* Flowers (Create Pleasant atmosphere)

* Radha Krishna Picture (Representation of holy couple)

* Abeer and Herbal Gulal of 5 colours ( Represent sharing of love when applied and have good effects on skin and mind)

* Ghee made from cow milk, Cottin wick and earthy/metal lamp (For worship and prayers)

* Fruits and Homemade Milk Sweets (As Prasad and offerings)

* Gangajal, Bell, Incense and Itra (For Worship and Purification)

* Tulasi Leaves and Sandalwood Paste (Dear to Lord/for offerings/Tilak)

Household Puja Vidhi

* On this day, devotees should assemble in the household alter or temple after having a nice bath and wearing clean clothes.

* While facing east, one should place the picture of Radha Krishna in the temple or on the altar decorated with flowers.

* One should put all the puja items there and apply some of the abeer gulal on the face and the lotus feet of Radha Krishna.

* One should offer the incense to the lord and put Tulasi leaves in the sweets which should be first offered to the lord followed by offering the ghee lamp, ganjajal, gulal etc.

* One must offer the items by circling them around the picture of the divine couple seven times.

* The ganjajal should be sprinkled on everyone and gulal should be applied on everyone’s face as Prasad to get the divine blessings.

Shastric Puja Vidhi

The Shastric Puja Vidhi for Dulandi includes Sri Kalash Sthapana, Avahan, Swasthivachan, Sodashopchar Puja, Sri Sri Radha Madan Mohan Puja, Sri Vrindavan dham puja and Sri Vrajmandal puja, Purnahuti, Homa and Visarjan.

Holika Dahan Timing

This year, Holika Dahan 2018 will be celebrated on March 1. Timings for the Holika Dahan will be from 6.00pm to 8.30pm at the evening after the Bhadra period is over.

Timings

This year, Dhulandi Rangwali Holi falls on the March 2, 2018 and is celebrated in the morning from 9.00am till the afternoon or evening depending on the regions and traditions.

