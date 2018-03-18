Gudi Padwa and Ugadi: 10 Interesting Facts You Did Not Know

Do you celebrate Gudi Padwa? Here are some lesser known facts about the festival. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Do you celebrate Gudi Padwa? Here are some lesser known facts about the festival. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

A spring-time festival that marks the traditional new year for Marathi Hindus, Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar. On the same day, Ugadi calls for New Year celebrations in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The day is considered extremely auspicious as it is believed that on this very day, Lord Brahma had created the universe – hence, it is considered the beginning of the Satyayug.

With a bounty of dishes like sweet pongali, nivvi undalu, vadai, perugu garelu, rava kesari, bobbatlu, katte pongali, appalu, paramannam and a host of other sweet and savory delicacies, the festival is celebrated. Here are 10 things you did not know about the festive season.

* Like many other festivals, Gudi Padwa – the Maharashtrian New Year – is also a harvest festival. The day signifies the end of one season and the beginning of another.

* The word Padwa is derived from the Sanskrit word Paddava, which means the first day of the bright phase of the moon. A Gudi means a flag. A stick decorated with a bright cloth, neem leaves and garlands is unfurled outside a Maharashtrian household and hence, it got the name Gudi Padwa.

* It is believed that bringing the Gudi at home can keep evil spirits at bay and fill good luck and prosperity in life.

* According to mythology, the festival is celebrated to commemorate Lord Rama’s victory and happiness on returning to Ayodhya after slaying Ravana.

* Marking the onset of the Vikram calendar, it is also considered to be the day when Brahma created the world and time, according to the Brahma Purana.

* Maharashtra’s legendary warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, first started celebrating Gudi Padwa after his victory. The tradition of raising the Gudi was initiated by Shivaji and since then, Marathi households follows it to welcome the New Year.

* Most people start their day by eating bittersweet neem leaves. It is said that doing so on Gudi Padwa purifies the blood and strengthens the body.

* Not just Gudi Padwa, the festival is known by different names in different states like Samvatsar Padvo, Yugadi, Ugadi, Cheti Chand or Navreh. It is also celebrated in the Northeastern state of Manipur and is known as Sajibu Nongma Panba Cheiraoba.

* The traditional meal is filled with scrumptious food items like Shrikhand and Puran Poli. The Konkanis make Kanangachi Kheer which is a sweet dish made of sweet potato, coconut milk, jaggery and rice.

* Buying gold, a new vehicle or making a fresh start is considered prosperous on this day.

