Good Friday 2018: Why Do We Call it Good Friday?

Many believe that that grieved Friday led to the Resurrection of Jesus and his victory over death and sin. (Source: Pixabay) Many believe that that grieved Friday led to the Resurrection of Jesus and his victory over death and sin. (Source: Pixabay)

Good Friday is the solemn occasion when Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus. But, have you ever wondered why the sad day is called “good”? Other names associated with the day are Holy, Black, Great, Long and Silent Friday. Interestingly, the name of the day of the week Jesus was believed to be crucified on, does not appear anywhere in the Bible.

There are many theories and stories that have been debated over time as to how this paradoxical name came into existence. While some argue that the day is considered Holy and hence it is associated with goodness, others argue it’s a wrong derivation of an older name — God’s Friday.

As it is said that Christ willingly suffered for the sins of humans, mostly all sects of Christianity spend the day in mourning and keep up with that belief. In German, the day is called is known as Karfreitag that translates to “Sorrowful Friday.” Meanwhile, in Spanish, it’s called Viernes Santo translating it to “Holy or Sacred Friday”.

However, moving beyond these mistakes in translation, some also find “good” in the day. Many believe that that grieved Friday has been called Good Friday because it led to the Resurrection of Jesus and his victory over death and sin. They argue that a good news of salvation only makes sense once we see how we have suffered and triumphed it. And it is this celebration that climaxes on the happy day of Easter, the day when Christ rose again.

According to The Psalms, there is a day when “righteousness and peace” will “kiss each other”. The cross of Jesus is where the holy union occurred, where God’s demands, his righteousness, coincided with his mercy. Hence, the cross where Jesus suffered for men’s sins is considered holy and as he suffered for man’s salvation, it is considered Holy or “good”.

For all the latest Religion News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd