Eid ul Fitr 2018 Date India: When is Eid ul Fitr in 2018?

Eid ul Fitr 2018 Date India: Eid marks the end of Ramadan, a religious tradition where Muslims abstain from food and water between dawn to dusk during the period. They follow the Islamic lunar calendar where the followers of the faith offer Eid prayers in Eidgahs and mosques on the first day of the month of Shawwal.

People observe roza (fast) during the holy month of Ramadan and people are already gearing up to celebrate Eid Al Fitr with great fervour and gaiety. This year, Eid ul Fitr in India is expected to begin on the evening of June 14, Thursday and end on the evening of June 15, Friday.

Eid festivities begin after the sighting of the crescent moon. According to the Sunnah, people wake up early in the morning and offer their daily prayers known as the Salat ul-Fajr. Then they take a bath and wear Ittar (perfume), have their breakfast before heading off to perform special congregational prayers known as Salat al-Eid (Eid prayers). Many Muslims recite the takbir (declaration of faith) on the way to the prayer ground and take part in Zakat al-Fitr or charitable contributions.

Prophet Muhammad is believed to have received the first revelation of the Holy Quran during this month. The exact date of Eid depends on a combination of the sighting of the new moon and astronomical calculations. The time when Eid starts also depends on where you are in the world, and when the new moon is seen.

Every year, the dates of Ramadan and Eid change – as the Muslim calendar, which began when Prophet Mohammad migrated from Mecca to Medina (also known as Hijr) in 622 AD – is based on the phases of the moon. According to a Hadith attributed to Anas ibn Malik, a companion of the Prophet Muhammad, the first Eid was celebrated in 624 AD after the victory of the battle of Jang-e-Badar in the Hejaz region of western Arabia.

