Buddha Purnima 2018: Date And Muhurat Time In India For Vesak Day

The Vedic literature confirms that Lord Buddha is an incarnation of Lord Krishna (Vishnu) and hence, he appeared on this earth in some 2500 years ago to teach the message of non-violence and mercy towards all living creatures. The day of Buddha Purnima is celebrated as the day when he descended here. This sacred day is celebrated all over the world, across various countries in various ways, where people visit the holy shrines of Lord Buddha and pay their obeisance to him and offer him prayers. This year, the festival of Buddha Purnima falls on April 30, 2018.

History associated with Buddha Purnima

The supreme lord descended as Buddha in Lumbini (Nepal). He appeared at the house of King Shuddhodhana and Queen Anjana (Maya Devi). The exact year in which he appeared is a subject of discussion. As per the Theravada tradition, they accept his lifetime to be in between 563-483 B.C. On the night of the divine conception, his mother dreamt that a white elephant with tusks entered her right side and after ten months, Lord Buddha was born. His name was Siddharth and he grew up in the kingdom of Kapilavastu, which was ruled by his father.

In his childhood, an astrologer predicted about the future renunciation of child Siddhartha and also told his parents that their son would become a saint. Being afraid of losing their son, they tried to trap him in material entrapments and kept away all sorts of items which would let his internal renunciation manifest.

But since everything in this material creation happens by the supreme will, Lord Buddha manifested his past time of renunciation by walking out of the palace and being influenced by a diseased person, a poor person and a dead person being carried away in a bier. Being attracted by the realities of life, he started to find out the reality and ended up going to the forest. There, he practised the method of meditation and manifested the achievement of Nirvana or Enlightenment under the Mahabodhi tree of Gaya.

After that, he started preaching the message of eight fold path to the people. Since he was God, he preached to people to listen to him and hence, people started worshipping him as God. His first sermon was delivered in Sarnath. After training his disciples to preach the message further, he ascended back to Vaikuntha in 483 B.C., after living a life of 80 years.

Purpose of his incarnation

The purpose of Lord’s incarnation as Buddha is quite interesting. How the supreme lord is asking people to become an atheist is worth to be learnt from his life and past times. These instructions of the shastras are difficult to comprehend being variegated in nature (çrutayo vibhinnä Mahabharata Vana Parva 313.117) for a common person and hence, there is a tendency to misinterpret them and follow them in a wrong way.

5000 years ago, when Kaliyuga started, people became degraded and started following the Vedic injunctions whimsically and resorted to all sorts of irreligious paths and practices. The Brahmanas, being polluted with the desire to taste meat, which is forbidden for them (Manu Smriti 5.49), continued to perform animal sacrifices, which are all forbidden for Kaliyuga (Brahma Vaivarta Puran Krishna Janma Khand 185.180) due to unavailability of qualified Brahmanas to perform them.

As a result of disgrace towards the scriptural injunctions, they became envious of the pious people and lost all their spiritual understanding. The people were afflicted with various types of miseries. As a result, there was chaos all over and no one was able to understand the real purpose of life and hence, they resorted to atheism.

Significance

The festival of Buddha Purnima is of great significance for the entire world as the message of Buddha reached various parts of the world. The message of Lord Buddha was spread to countries like China, Burma and Japan and people started adopting his teachings. On the day of Buddha Purnima, people of various countries visit the holy shrines of Buddha and there are a lot of pilgrims who come to visit his Birth Place and the Mahabodhi Tree.

People generally gather and offer him prayers and offerings. They absorb them in meditation and chant the mantras and scriptures associated with various sects of Buddhism. Some people observe a fast as it is combined with the full moon day (Purnima) and offer fruits and sweets to the deities of Lord Buddha. They light some incense and lamp before him and sit down to pray to him for peace, serenity and tranquillity.

Puja Timings for Buddha Purnima

The timings for prevailing of Purnima Tithi are from 06:37 AM on 29th April to 06:27 AM on 30th April 2018. This is the time to offer worship to him.

