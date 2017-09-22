Bathukamma 2017: Significance and how it is celebrated

This year Saddula Bathukamma, the final day of Bathukamma falls on September 28. (Source: File Photo) This year Saddula Bathukamma, the final day of Bathukamma falls on September 28. (Source: File Photo)

Bathukamma is a vibrant, colourful floral festival celebrated with great gusto by the women in Telegana. The festival carries immense importance and significance in the state, and over the years has become indelibly linked with its cultural identity. Bathukamma, that means ‘Mother Goddess come Alive’, is celebrated towards the end of monsoon and heralds the abundance that nature has to offer. The festival begins on the day of Mahalaya Amavasya, and is celebrated with much fanfare for nine days. The final day of Bathukamma, known as Pedha or Saddula Bathukamma falls two days before Dussehra. Women, during the festival, make small ‘Bathukammas’, and then later immerse them in water. This year Saddula Bathukamma falls on September 28.

During the first five days of the festival, women generally clean their courtyard with water mixed with cow dung and use a batter of rice flour to draw rangoli on it. They later prepare Bathukamma with cow dung and keep small conical lumps on the courtyard. On the final day of the festival, men of the household go out and gather flowers like ‘gunuka’, ‘tangedu’,’chamanti’, and then the entire household arrange them in stacks. Preparing a Bathukamma is a folk art and is prepared with careful attention. On a brass plate, known as tambalan, flowers of different colours are carefully arranged in circular rows, one layer on top of the other. The Bathukamma gradually increases in size and looks more vibrant and colourful. It is then kept before the family goddess and prayers are offered. With the onset of evening, women, in their best attires, put the Bathukamma in their courtyard and encircle around it. They then sing songs and create an ambience of peace and harmony. Before dusk, they carry it on their heads and immerse it in water. Later they share the ‘maleeda’, which is a dessert made with sugar and corn bread) and share it among friends.

