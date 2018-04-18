Akshaya Tritiya: Significance of Chandan Yatra

Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Wish you a happy Akshaya Tritiya. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Wish you a happy Akshaya Tritiya. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

As soon as the word Chandan or Sandalwood comes to someone’s ears, he immediately feels refreshed and feels an unearthly aroma inside his mind. The lingering and exotic fragrance of sandalwood enchants one’s mind and makes it calm down and forget all the miseries for a moment. Sandalwood, as per the ayurvedic shastras, is considered to be one of the best herbs for anointing the body in order to please the mind and provide radiance and beauty to the skin. The royal order, the kings and the queens, used to bathe with and smear their bodies with sandalwood paste and it’s oil was used in massaging their head and body.

ALSO READ | Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Wishes, Images, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Pics, Messages, Wallpaper

And not only for human beings, sandalwood is also used in the worship of the supreme lord. It forms one of the major items of perfumery in the Shodashopchar puja of Lord Krishna. Apart from aguru and other incenses, sandalwood paste is always applied on his lotus body in order to please him. His divine body is always anointed with sandalwood paste. A similar description is found in Srimad Bhagwatam (10.32.4) “One gopi joyfully took Krishna’s hand between her folded palms, and another placed His arm, anointed with sandalwood paste, on her shoulder.”

ALSO READ | Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Significance, history, importance, puja timings

The festival of Chandan Yatra is a festival celebrated in Vrindavan and Jagannath Puri, whereby the deities of Lord Krishna and his forms are decorated with huge amounts of sandalwood paste, completely covering his entire body in chandan.

History associated with Chandan Yatra

The story behind Chandan Yatra is very interesting and marks the loving reciprocations between the supreme lord, Gopalji and his devotee, Madhvendra Puri. The story is mentioned in the Chaitanya Charitamrita (Madhya Lila Chapter 4) and this divine lila happened nearly 500-600 years before.

Madhvendra Puri, a great stalwart acharya of Brahma-Madhva-Gaudiya Sampradaya, was a dear devotee of Lord Krishna. Once, while he was absorbed in his bhajan, forgetting the bodily demands near Govinda Kund in Govardhan, Lord Krishna appeared to him in disguise and offered him a pot of milk to drink and disappeared. On drinking that nectarean milk, he felt asleep and had a dream, in which Lord appeared and asked him to dig at a particular spot behind the bushes, bathe him and feed him. He assembled the village people, who dug the place up and found the deity of Sri Gopal.

ALSO READ | Akshaya Tritiya gold offers: Check out best offers on gold, platinum and diamond jewellery

The deity, being very heavy, was taken uphill to Govardhan hill and was installed there and was bathed with hundreds of water pots, panchagavya, panchamrita and other items and was offered mounds of nice naivedya to eat. As soon as the news of the deity spread into the town, people from near and far off villages came to see the deity and brought varieties of offerings like wheat, vegetables, rice etc. For days together, there was annakuta ceremony in which a small hill of prasadam was made and distributed to thousands of people.’

After a few days, again Gopalji appeared in his dreams and asked him to go to Jagannath Puri, bring sandalwood and camphor, make a paste and apply on his body to relieve him from the heat. Madhvendra Puri was delighted to hear this and considered him lucky enough to be ordered by the Lord. Despite of his advancing age (nearly 100 years), he engaged two brahmanas in the service of the lord and began his journey to Puri. When he arrived at Remuna (a small village near Puri) at Gopinath temple, he has a desire to taste the kheer offered to the Lord. Being disgusted at that desire, he immediately left the place and went away. But, the lord, finding opportunities to serve his devotee, hid a pot of kheer behind his clothes while the pujari was offering bhoga to him.

At night, the Lord appeared in the dreams of the pujari and asked him to give that kheer to his dear devotee, Madhvendra Puri, who is sitting in the marketplace. On waking up, the pujari saw the pot of kheer inside the Lord’s garments and rushed to the market place, calling out the names of Madhvendra Puri. He found him, absorbed in chanting the holy names of the lord. He offered him obeisance and gave him the pot of kheer.

He told the entire story to Madhvendra and then, he told the pujari about the order of Gopalji to him. The pujari made arrangements and helped him to go further. Being afraid of the respect offered to him by the people, Madhvendra Puri left the place quietly before morning and went to Puri. He informed the temple devotees, who then took all the permission from the government officials and gave him 37 kg of Sandalwood and 227 g of Camphor. He was accompanied by a brahmana and was given all clearance for the toll departments in his way.

When he started for Vrindavan and arrived at Remuna in the way, he again had a dream in which Gopalji asked him to smear the camphor-sandalwood paste on the body of Gopinath, saying that he is non-different from him. And therefore, he was very pleased to tell the devotees of Gopinath and then, for the entire summer, the paste was applied to the deity of Gopinath.

Significance

After this past time, it became a tradition to apply sandalwood paste on the body of the lord for 21 days, starting from Akshaya Tritiya. This festival is celebrated in Puri for 42 days, 21 days as outside water sporting chandan yatra and 21 days as inner temple chandan yatra. There is a great temple of Lord Nrsimha in Ahobalam, Andhra Pradesh. Here, the lord is said to have appeared and killed demon Hiranyakashipu. His body is covered with sandalwood paste for the entire year. Only on the first day of chandan yatra, his chandan shringar is removed to let the devotees see his original deity form.

This festival is celebrated in all the temples of Vrindavan, where the deities of Lord are smeared with Sandalwood paste for 21 days. Devotees and Brajwasis can be seen grinding the sandalwood paste, days before the yatra, singing sweet songs for the pleasure of Vrindavan Bihari Lal. During the chandan yatra, large number of people visit the temples of Vrindavan and Jagannath Puri. There is a huge celebration in Jagannath Puri, in which the deities are taken out to Narendra Sarovar and there is magnificent arrangement for his water sporting past times.

Puja Timings for Akshaya Tritiya

The festival of Chandan Yatra starts on Akshaya Tritiya, April 18, 2018. The timings for puja are from 04:16 AM onwards for 21 days. The chandan can be applied to the deities from 11:56 AM onwards for 21 days.

For all the latest Religion News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd