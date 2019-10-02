Gandhi Jayanti 2019 quotes: What the Father of the Nation said on children

Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Quotes: On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, here are some inspirational quotes from the Father of the Nation on children and parenting.

“When there is war, the poet lays down the lyre, the lawyer his law reports, the schoolboy his books.”

“There is no school equal to a decent home and no teacher equal to a virtuous parent.”

“If we want to reach real peace in this world, we should start educating children.”

“If I am to identify myself with the grief of the least in India, aye, if I have the power, the least in the world, let me identify myself with the sins of the little ones who are under my care. And so doing in all humility, I hope someday to see God-Truth-face to face.”

“I believe implicitly that the child is not born mischievous in the bad sense of the term. If parents would behave themselves whilst the child is growing, before it is born and after, it is a well-known fact that the child would instinctively obey the law of Truth and law of Love. And when I understood this lesson in the early part of my life, I began a gradual but distinct change in life.”

“If we are to teach real peace in this world, and if we are to carry on a real war against war, we shall have to begin with the children.”

“The earth, the air, the land and the water are not an inheritance from our forefathers but on loan from our children. So we have to handover to them at least as it was handed over to us.”

“Jesus never uttered a loftier or a grander truth than when he said that wisdom cometh out of the mouths of babes. I believe it. I have noticed it in my own experience that, if we would approach babes in humility and innocence, we would learn wisdom from them.”

“It is perfectly true, I must admit it in all humility, that however indifferently it may be, I endeavour to represent love in every fibre of my being. I am impatient to realise the presence of my Maker, who to me embodies Truth, and, in the early part of my career, I discovered that, if I was to realise Truth, I must obey, even at the cost of my life, the law of Love could be best understood and learned through little children.”

“Basic education links the children, whether of the cities or the villages, to all that is best and lasting in India.”

“Children inherit the qualities of the parents, no less than their physical features. Environment does play an important part, but the original capital on which a child starts in life is inherited from its ancestors. I have also seen children successfully surmounting the effects of an evil inheritance. That is due to purity being an inherent attribute of the soul.”

“I consider writing as a fine art. We kill it by imposing the alphabet on little children and making it the beginning of learning.”

