US suspends aid to Pakistan: Here is what the State Department had to say

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert during a press briefing. (AP Photo/File) State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert during a press briefing. (AP Photo/File)

The United States on Thursday suspended all security assistance to Pakistan for failing to act against the terror groups based in the country, particularly the Taliban militants targeting US personnel in Afghanistan. The move comes after President Donald Trump recently lashed out at Pakistan on social media for thinking US leaders were “fools.”

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” he wrote on Twitter on January 1.

US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said the restrictions covered security assistance above and beyond the $255 million for Pakistani purchases of American military equipment that the administration held up in August. Below are the excerpts from her press briefing:

Q. Sure. Let’s start with Pakistan. So everyone is very confused about what exactly you guys are doing on aid to Pakistan. Are we cutting all of it off? Is it just security assistance? Is it just the $255 million in Foreign Military Sales that was already announced, or are you doing something new?

Nauert: Okay. As you recall, a few months ago we announced the suspension of $255 million in the Foreign Military Assistance. That’s basically the money that we would provide to Pakistan; Pakistan then, in return, uses that money to buy equipment, military equipment, from the United States. That was all suspended. That was announced back in August.

Today we can confirm that we are suspending national security – or, excuse me, we are suspending security assistance, security assistance only, to Pakistan at this time until the Pakistani Government takes decisive action against groups, including the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network. We consider them to be destabilizing the region and also targeting US personnel. The United States will suspend that kind of security assistance to Pakistan.

Q. What’s the dollar figure on the amount of security assistance?

Nauert: So we are still working through some of those dollar numbers right now. As soon as I have a number for you, I can certainly get that to you. I have some more information that I can provide you.

Q. Sure. And given that you’re suspending that aid but you’re not – you’re not reprogramming it to something else, Pakistan could still end up getting all of this money, assuming they meet your criteria. Is that right?

Nauert: So – okay. Let me provide you with some more information and I’ll take – I’ll take some of your additional questions on this because I know you have a lot of interest in this.

The President announced his South Asia policy in August of 2017. You all remember that. He made it clear that no partnership can survive a country’s harboring of militants and terrorists who target US service members and officials. It has been more than four months since the President’s speech, and despite a sustained high-level engagement by this administration with the Government of Pakistan, the Taliban and the Haqqani Network continue to find sanctuary inside Pakistan as they plot to destabilize Afghanistan and also attack US and allied personnel.

Pakistan has greatly suffered from terrorism, and the security services have been effective in combatting the groups that target Pakistani interests such as al-Qaida, ISIS, and the Pakistani Taliban.

Related | Donald Trump administration suspends over $1.15 billion aid to Pakistan

We have now worked closely with Pakistan against these groups. Now, just as we have made Pakistan’s enemies our own, we need Pakistan to deny safe haven to or lawfully detain those terrorists and militants who threaten US interests. The United States stands ready to work with Pakistan in combatting all terrorists without distinction, and we hope to be able to renew and deepen our bilateral security relationship when Pakistan demonstrates its willingness to aggressively confront the Afghan Taliban, the Haqqani Network, and other terrorist and militant groups that operate from within its country.

So we will not be delivering military equipment or transfer security-related funds to Pakistan unless it is required by law. I think that part answers your questions. There may be some exemptions that are made on a case-by-base basis if they’re determined to be critical to national security interests.

Q. Can you give any more details on what kind of military equipment you are not going to be providing?

Nauert: So when we talk about military equipment, that would be something that’s solely under DOD when you talk about that portion of the things. There’s the foreign – the one that I mentioned earlier, the $255 million that we announced back in August. That was a suspension. Whatever it is that that country had bought from us in the past or would buy from in the future, I don’t have the details in front of me. But that’s something that’s kind of considered old news because it came out in August.

Q. No, no, I know. I’m interested in what’s new here, and therefore you just said that you are going to suspend deliveries of military equipment and that you’re going – or transfers of security-related funding. And what I’m interested in is just a simple description of – are we talking about spare aircraft parts? Are you talking about ammunition? Are you talking about guns? Just broadly, what are you talking about?

Nauert: Yeah. Again, I’m not going to be able to get into the specifics of that. A lot of that is under DOD so I just won’t have the details about that, but I can refer you to them.

Q. And have any of the recent attacks in Afghanistan, some of which have resulted in the deaths of Americans, been attributed to groups that – to Haqqani and other groups that are harbored by Pakistan?

Nauert: Yeah. I mean, that is certainly a fair question. And some of that would be under intelligence, which I wouldn’t be able to get into, and some of what would be probably still under investigation by the Department of Defense.

Q. Okay. I guess I’m trying to – I’m trying to figure out how this evaluation was reached. What is the failure of Pakistan that has caused this decision today?

Nauert: Well, this is something that should not come as a surprise to Pakistan because the President, Secretary Tillerson, and Secretary Mattis have all had conversations with Pakistani officials alerting them to our concerns that Pakistan has not done enough to detain, to take care of – and when I say “take care of,” I mean round up – terrorist and militant groups operating from within Pakistan. We’ve had a series of discussions with Pakistan about that, telling Pakistan that they need to take more decisive action.

Now, the money that has been suspended at this time does not mean that it will be suspended forever. Pakistan has the ability to get this money back, if you will, in the future, but they have to take decisive action. They have to take decisive steps. People have long asked, why don’t you do more about Pakistan, and I think this sort of answers that question. Obviously, Pakistan is important, an important relationship to the United States, because together we can work hard to combat terrorism. Perhaps no other country has suffered more from terrorism than Pakistan and many other countries in that part of the region. They understand that, but still they aren’t taking the steps that they need to take in order to fight terrorism.

Q. And just – and thank you. And the mechanics of this, is this a situation where the US listed certain things that it wanted Pakistan to do and it failed to do them? Or in taking away this funding, is the US now saying here, are the exact things we want you to do to actually get this back?

Nauert: A lot of this would fall under some of the private diplomatic conversations that the US Government is having with Pakistan, so a lot of that stuff I’m not going to be able to share because that would give away information to people we don’t want to have that information. A lot of these are very sensitive matters, but we have been clear with Pakistan what they need to do.

Q. But what – can you say that Pakistan was warned that this was – this specifically was going to happen if they didn’t do something?

Nauert: I think this was not a surprise to Pakistan. They may say it’s a surprise, but what is no surprise is that the President has expressed his concerns, Secretary Tillerson has expressed his concerns, as has Secretary Mattis, and I imagine many other government officials having those conversations with Pakistan.

Q. Heather, did the Secretary deliver this news directly to the Pakistani Government, and is – did the response he get – and is the Pakistani Government’s response to the United States something as if they’ve agreed to work with the US on this, or is this a standoff?

Nauert: We’ve long had conversations with Pakistan about what they need to do and how they need to do more to help in the fight against terrorism, so I think this was no surprise. But in terms of any diplomatic conversations or calls to read out, I don’t have anything for you on that.

Q. So Pakistan knows exactly what it needs to do in order to maybe one day get this money back. Is that right?

Nauert: I would – I would think that they would know that. I mean, there have been a series of conversations. This President rolled out this strategy, the South Asia strategy, back in August, making it clear in some pretty tough words – remember a lot – some folks had criticized us for being blunt with Pakistan. Some people had criticized us for not being blunt enough with Pakistan in the past. So I think this administration has spoken very clearly in terms of what it is asking Pakistan to do.

Q. But has Pakistan told you that it’s not going to do it or has it just failed to do it so far?

Nauert: I don’t have any information coming back from Pakistan at this point.

Q. But after that speech, Heather, the President had tweeted his thanks to Pakistan for their cooperation on many fronts. Secretary Tillerson and Mattis both have had visits there that seemed successful. What changed in the last week that you are making this announcement now? Was it the President’s tweet?

Nauert: I don’t know that anything necessarily changed. With a lot of countries around the world, we have complex relationships. We talk about it in the sense of a marriage. Some days you have better days than others. I’ve made that reference – I’ve made that reference before. They have certainly been helpful in some instances. You all know that. The Coleman family – assisted with bringing home the American family. He was Canadian, she’s American, but the family from Pakistan. And we appreciated their help on that. But again, there are concrete steps that Pakistan needs to take.

Q. Can I ask one more follow-up on that?

Nauert: Yeah.

Q. When the President tweeted on Monday, was he previewing this announcement or was this announcement in response to that?

Nauert: I don’t have the tweet right in front of me, so I’m sorry.

Q. Could you clarify one point?

Nauert: Sure.

Q. That the – in most of the statements and the answers, Afghanistan gets mentioned. Is this also – are you also looking at the cross-border terrorism towards India and also 2008 Mumbai attacks in which six US citizens were killed, and nothing – Pakistan hasn’t done anything to bring them to book?

Nauert: Well, we have certainly expressed our concern about the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks being let out of house arrest in Pakistan. To my knowledge, that has nothing to do with that. There is a $10 million reward out for, I think, information leading to his rearrest, the person who is the mastermind of the Mumbai attacks who was let go in Pakistan.

So we’ve been very clear about our displeasure with that individual being let go, and that’s why we like to remind people that there is a $10 million Rewards for Justice program out for him.

Q. It’s not a surprise that you’re doing this. As you point out, the President had telegraphed this possibility. You informed people on the Hill yesterday. Why, as a practical matter, are you not able to provide even a rough estimate of the amounts? I mean —

Nauert: Because it’s – they’re numbers that we are still working through right now.

Q. Yeah, but why, Why is that so hard?

Nauert: These are different pots of money. Some of this comes through the State Department and some of it is money that’s tied into the Department of Defense. I can’t speak to the Department of Defense and its pot of money right now, so I can just refer you to the Department of Defense and perhaps they can answer that.

Q. And then secondly, you said that you would provide exceptions based on certain criteria. What are those criteria? I mean, I think you said national security necessity, but how does one know? If you can’t give us a number and if you’re willing to make exceptions, how does one know that you’re actually going to do or withhold a significant amount of money here?

Nauert: Well, I think when we talk about how some of this is dependent on the national security situation, some of that is just going to be evolving over time, and determining – because you have to be fluid in any kind of environment where you’re going after terrorists, in a counterterrorism environment. So some of that is just going to have to be fluid.

Q. So – but in other words, you can’t actually commit that you will actually suspend any of it because you can issue waivers?

Nauert: Well, look, I think it would be an unfair jump too far to say that that money would not be suspended. We are announcing today that that money will be suspended, but naturally, any administration in this kind of environment would need to have some flexibility, and I think it’s just that kind of flexibility that is built in. I’ll get you more information as we get to – as I can provide it to you. Okay?

Q. What about reimbursing, continuing to reimburse Pakistan for the money that they spend on counterterror operations, which we have been doing? Are you suspending that as well?

Nauert: I believe that that falls under – and let me double-check this. Robert, if we could double-check that. I believe the money that Andrea was referring to, the reimbursable money, I believe that that is under DOD, in that pot under DOD.

Robert: Yeah, the Coalition Support Fund.

Nauert: Coalition Support Fund.

Q. And is that – does – is that included in the suspension or not?

Nauert: Yes.

Q. It is?

Nauert: Yes.

Q. So we will not be reimbursing them for counterterror operations in these northwest territories and Wardak and along the border?

Nauert: Now, again, there may be some exceptions, and double-check —

Q. Okay.

Nauert: — double-check me on this, because we’re getting a lot of this information just in, shortly before we started the briefing.

Q. I understand.

Nauert: Okay? So give us a little —

Q. But maybe if you could get back to us today with some kind of a breakdown of what is covered and what isn’t, that would be helpful.

Nauert: Yes. We’re not going to be able to get into specific dollar numbers, because all of that is still being figured out. Some of that is handled under a DOD fund, not the State Department fund. But we can get you the most from here.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd