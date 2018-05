US says it supports free, fair and transparent elections in Pakistan

Pakistan faces general elections on July 25. (Representational Image) Pakistan faces general elections on July 25. (Representational Image)

The United States today said it supports free, fair, transparent and accountable elections in Pakistan which faces general elections on July 25. It also expressed hope that the 2017 electoral reforms law, being put into effect from these elections, would help facilitate the peaceful transfer of civilian power to a democratically elected government.

“The United States supports free, fair, and transparent, accountable elections in Pakistan as we do in other countries around the world,” State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters during her biweekly news conference.

The United States along with other international partners has supported Pakistan’s implementation of its historic 2017 electoral reforms law, she said. “My understanding is that this is the first time that that law will actually be put into effect for these elections. We hope that the new comprehensive and transparent legal framework facilitates the peaceful transfer of civilian power to a democratically elected government,” Nauert said.

In response to a question, she said she is not aware if the United States is sending any observers on the ground.

“We tend to support international organisations that do participate as observers,” she said. In the elections announced earlier this week, Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) is expected to be the main challenger to the ruling party.

The present government will complete the tenure on May 31 and the caretaker government will take over form June 1 and remain in office until a new government is set up through elections.

