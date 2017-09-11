US designated terrorist Yakub Shaikh to contest upcoming Lahore by-election in Pakistan

Members of DPC during the campaign. (Source: ANI) Members of DPC during the campaign. (Source: ANI)

US designated terrorist Mohammad Yakub Shaikh is all set to contest the by-election in NA-120 constituency of Lahore Parliamentary seat from where former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified. The election on the vacated seat is to be held on September 17.

Shaikh who was earlier set to contest the elections under the banner of JuD’s political outfit Milli Muslim League (MML), a political party formed recently by noted terrorist Hafiz Saeed, is now fighting as an independent candidate. A close associate of Saeed, Yakub is a representative of Jamaat-ud-Dawa in the Difa-e-Pakistan Council (DPC), an umbrella group of jihadi and Islamist outfits which recently released letters apprising Yakub. The letters said, “Yakub’s speeches, assurance and work for the unity of Pakistan makes him a good citizen and patriot.”

Yakub, who was born in Bhawalpur in 1972, holds a Master degree in Islamic Studies from University of Punjab, Lahore. Being a member of the terror organisation, Yakub has held key positions in the past. He was also in-charge of LeT’s Islamabad office and managing LeT’s general operations in and around Pakistan’s capital. During 2008 to 2011, Yakub was also given the task of raising funds and recruiting on behalf of LeT.

While Pakistan continuously denies providing safe haven to terror organisations and their top brass, Yakub has been a designated terrorist by US who is now venturing into the political arena of the country. Yakub’s election symbol is energy saver bulb and DPC has urged the people to cast their vote in favour of Yakub for “development of Pakistan.”

The by-election is being held after the Pakistani Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif from the highest position on corruption charges.

