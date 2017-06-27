Terming Syed Salahuddin global terrorist completely unjustified: Pakistan

A day after the United States declared Hizbul Mujahideen militant Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist, Pakistan has said it would continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiri separatists for what it called their struggle for their right to self-determination and for the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the UN Security Council resolutions.
Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that “the designation of individuals supporting the Kashmiri right to self-determination as terrorists is completely unjustified”.
“Pakistan shall continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support for the just struggle of the Kashmiri people for the realisation of the right to self-determination and the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions,” Zakaria said.
Just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump meeting on Monday, the Trump administration termed Syed Salahuddin as specially designated global terrorist.
“Mohammad Yusuf Shah, AKA Syed Salahuddin, is the senior leader of the militant group Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). In September 2016, Salahuddin vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict, threatened to train more Kashmiri suicide bombers, and vowed to turn the Kashmir valley “into a graveyard for Indian forces”.
Under Salahuddin’s tenure as senior HM leader, HM has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014 explosives attack in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, which injured 17 people,” US. Department of State said in a statement. In June 2012 in an interview, Salahuddin accepted that Pakistan had been backing Hizb-ul-Mujahideen for fight in Kashmir.
- Jun 27, 2017 at 6:10 pmIs Trump happy with this terrorist nations spokesperson's statements????? At least now, Americans should open their eyes and point fingers at Pak and openly say that it is a country encouraging and supporting the worlds terrorists with weapons and funds, all given by the U S A. Or should ask the President as to when he is supplying more weapons and funds to terrorists???????????????????????????????Reply
- Jun 27, 2017 at 6:09 pmIndia should FIRST DECLARE PA-KIS GLOBAL TERR-ORIST, and then STOP all VISA, TRAIN, BUS, BUSINESS, PLANE, BOLLYWOOD, MUSIC, BILATERAL SPORTS including CRICKET etc with PA-KIS and then request all countries in the world to do same. It's a SHAME that India is granting VISA to PA-KIS and running BUS, TRAIN, TRUCK etc everyday to PAK and then goes around the world to declare PA-KIS as a TERR-ORIST NATION.Reply
- Jun 27, 2017 at 5:50 pmThis statement is an open acceptance by P'stan that it is behind kashmir related terrorismReply
- Jun 27, 2017 at 5:44 pmA terrorist state supporting a terrorist it has spawned! Pakistan showing its true colours for the whole world to see!Reply