Latest News
  • UN Security Council sanctions splinter group of Pakistan Taliban

UN Security Council sanctions splinter group of Pakistan Taliban

The Security Council's Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee on Thursday added Jamaat-Ul-Ahrar (JuA) to the ISIL (the Islamic State) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List.

By: PTI | United Nations | Published:July 7, 2017 10:54 am
UN Security council and Pakistan taliban, Pakistan Taliban news, Jamaat-Ul-Ahrar, Islamic state, latest news, International news, world news, Pakistan News, latest news According to information on the UN website, Jamaat-Ul-Ahrar is the splinter group of the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan and is associated with the Islamic State. (Representational Image)
Top News

The UN Security Council has sanctioned a splinter group of the Pakistan Taliban, subjecting it to assets freeze and an arms embargo. The Security Council’s Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee on Thursday added Jamaat-Ul-Ahrar (JuA) to the ISIL (the Islamic State) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List.

The outfit is also known as Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan Jamaat ul Ahrar and is located in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan as well as in Mohmand Agency, a district in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of Pakistan. According to information on the UN website, Jamaat-Ul-Ahrar is the splinter group of the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan and is associated with the Islamic State.

Formed in August 2014 in Mohmand Agency, Pakistan, the group operates from Nangarhar Province and Pakistan-Afghanistan border region. The outfit was banned in Pakistan in November last year.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 07: Latest News