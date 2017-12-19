Election Results

UN condemns terror attack on church in Pakistan

Two suicide bombers attacked a packed church on Sunday in Quetta, killing nine people and injuring 44 others in a targeted assault on the minority Christian community, which was claimed by the the Islamic State.

By: PTI | United Nations | Published: December 19, 2017 8:24 am
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a church during a mass in Pakistan’s restive southwestern city of Quetta which killed nine people and injured 44 others.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack on a Methodist church in Quetta, Pakistan,” a UN statement attributable to his spokesperson said. Guterres extended his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. “He calls for the perpetrators of the attack to be brought to justice,” the statement said.

