UN condemns terror attack on church in Pakistan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Source: REUTERS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Source: REUTERS)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a church during a mass in Pakistan’s restive southwestern city of Quetta which killed nine people and injured 44 others.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack on a Methodist church in Quetta, Pakistan,” a UN statement attributable to his spokesperson said. Guterres extended his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. “He calls for the perpetrators of the attack to be brought to justice,” the statement said.

Two suicide bombers attacked a packed church on Sunday in Quetta, killing nine people and injuring 44 others in a targeted assault on the minority Christian community, which was claimed by the the Islamic State.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App