Transgender woman, friend shot and killed in Pakistan

Gunmen have shot and killed a transgender woman and her friend in Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The victims were travelling in a rickshaw when they were targeted on Tuesday by two assailants riding on a motorcycle, police said, adding that multiple shot were fired at them.

The bodies were shifted to Khyber Medical College for autopsies and the police have launched an investigation into the matter, police said. However, no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan became one of the first countries in the world to legally recognise a third sex in 2009, allowing transgender people to obtain identity cards.

More than 50 transgender persons were killed during 2015 and 2016, Trans Action President Farzana had claimed earlier.

