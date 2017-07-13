Torrential rains kill seven, flash floods feared

The authorities said that “seven people were killed and one injured” in the rain-related accidents. PTI Photo ( The authorities said that “seven people were killed and one injured” in the rain-related accidents. PTI Photo (

At least seven persons have been killed in Pakistan in heavy monsoon rains that lashed different parts of the country, taking the overall death toll in rain-related incidents in the past two weeks to 53, officials said today.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) also issued a flash flood warning in the hilly areas.

The authorities said that “seven people were killed and one injured” in the rain-related accidents.

As many as 53 people have been killed because of flash floods and rain-related incidents since June 26. Over 60 people have been injured.

The NDMA reported that flash floods killed at least one person Zhob district of Balochistan. It warned of more floods in the coming days.

However, the authority said that all major rivers were flowing at “normal level except the Jhelum river at Mangla and the Chenab river at Marala, which are at low to medium (flood) and the Indus river at Tarbela, Kalabagh and Chashma, the Kabul river at Nowshera and the Chenab river at Khanki which are at low flood level”.

Seasonal monsoon rains cause widespread rains in South Asia, including Pakistan in summer. These rains and flooding situation triggered by the rainfall continues till September.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd