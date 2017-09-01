Three killed in landmine explosion in Pakistan’s tribal region

A man and his son were among the three persons killed today when a landmine exploded in northwest Pakistan’s restive tribal region, officials said. The blast took place in Ambar Tehsil of the Mohmand Agency when the tribesmen were returning home after offering Eid prayers, they said.

According to officials, the blast took place near Shatimena, area in Ambar tehsil of the tribal area leaving three dead and two injured. The injured have been shifted to Khar Bajaur Agency headquarter hospital.

Police and law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area after the explosion. A search operation is continuing.

In February, at least five people, including three security forces personnel were killed, while many others were injured when a suicide bomber blew himself at the main gate of Mohmand Agency headquarters, Ghallanai.

Last year on September 16, at least 36 people were killed on the third day of Eid when a suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque during Friday prayers at Paya Khan village near Shati Meena at Ambar.

